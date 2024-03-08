In a "daring and desperate attempt" to bring down Velorum, the gang go undercover to infiltrate the company's newest venture – an exclusive wellness festival for millionaires.

As per the synopsis: "Relationships fray, blood pours and not everyone will be making it out alive. It's going to be a cleansing experience."

Oscar Kennedy as Jamie, Jodie Tyack as Pippa and Thaddea Graham as Vivian in Wreck season 2. BBC Three

As well as this, RadioTimes.com can confirm that Wreck season 2 launches on Tuesday 26th March on BBC Three.

That's a little over two weeks away, so plenty of time to binge season 1 if you've forgotten what happened!

Bradley Riches in Wreck season 2. BBC Three

Joining the season 2 cast is Heartstopper's Bradley Riches (above), as well as Alan Dale (Lost), Shaheen Jafargholi (EastEnders), Phil Martin, Orlando Norman, Sam Buttery, Greg Austin (Hunters), Carolyn Bracken (You Are Not My Mother), Niamh Walsh (The Sandman) and Buck Braithwaite (Fair Play).

View some more first-look images below.

Oscar Kennedy as Jamie and Thaddea Graham as Vivian in Wreck season 2. BBC Three

Alice Nokes as Sophia in Wreck season 2. BBC Three

Orlando Norman as Ben and Amber Grappy as Lauren in Wreck season 2. BBC Three

Peter Claffey as Cormac in Wreck season 2. BBC Three

Returning for another gory season are Oscar Kennedy (Ladhood), Thaddea Graham, (Sex Education), Jodie Tyack (Noughts + Crosses), Anthony Rickman (Enola Holmes) and Amber Grappy – who viewers recently saw in Netflix's One Day.

Additional returns include Peter Claffey (Bad Sisters), Miya Ocego, Warren James Dunning, Alice Nokes, James Phoon (Bridgerton), Ali Hardman, Rory O’Neill (Panti) and Harriet Webb (Big Boys).

Wreck season 2 launches Tuesday 26th March on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer. Season 1 is available to watch on iPlayer now.

