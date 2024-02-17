Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme (as per The Mirror), Brydon said: "I get asked about this on every interview I ever do."

The actor, who also popped up in Barbie last year, continued: "I sound like a politician, as far as I'm aware it's another rumour. I don't know."

Giving a hint of his own feelings on the matter, The Trip star added: "I mean, I'd love it if it were true."

Fans will of course remember the Gavin & Stacey stars reunited for a one-off Christmas special in 2019, which went down as the most-watched scripted show in a decade, with more than 18 million viewers tuning in.

Brydon isn't the only star who'd love for the show to return. Oscar Hartland, who portrayed Neil the Baby, told MailOnline he would "love to do it again".

"I'm ready if they are," he told the publication. "Everyone's heard the rumours and the whole country wants to see another episode. I'd love to be part of that. I don't want to be a party pooper but I've heard nothing."

Deadline originally reported the comeback news, claiming that the special episode was in "development/pre-production and cameras will roll in a few months time", with majority of the main cast said to be returning.

However, during an interview on RTÉ Radio 1, Ruth Jones told host Oliver Callan: "If there was something to say, James [Corden] and I would happily announce it."

"It's lovely that people love it," she added.

Gavin & Stacey originally aired for three seasons from 2007 to 2010 and was one of the most successful British comedies of its era, starring Mathew Horne and Joanna Page in the titular roles.

