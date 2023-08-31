For those who have made it all the way to the show's ending, they will have found that there is plenty of scope for a second season, while the first could also stand on its own if there were no plans for more.

But are there plans for a second season currently, and if so, when would it be released and who would star in a potential follow-up?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies season 2.

Will there be The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies season 2?

Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Cheryl and Sandra James-Young as Regina in The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies. BBC/Sister/Ludovic Robert

Nothing has been confirmed yet regarding the future of The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies, but that's not surprising given that the series has only just started airing on BBC One.

However, it certainly seems the desire is there to do another season - speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, Alice star Rebekah Staton revealed that the cast "hope to get to do more", adding that "we ain’t done enough, we need to take that guy down, he’s coming out in six months".

Meanwhile, Alistair Petrie said at a Q&A for the show that "the desire is there to do it", before adding that creators Ginny and Penelope Skinner are ready to write, the cast are ready to come back, and they just need "a happy, healthy viewership and for the BBC to say yes".

He continued: "We'd love to do more because it was such a happy experience. I know that's a cliché thing to say, but to get the band back together would be an unbelievable privilege, it really, really would."

When would The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies season 2 be released?

Rob (Alistair Petrie) in The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies. BBC/Sister Pictures/Ludovic Robert

It's hard to say exactly when a second season of The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies would be released, given that it hasn't yet been confirmed.

However, if it were to be confirmed shortly and go back into production in Oxford soon, the earliest we could likely expect to see a new season would be in a year's time, so around mid-late 2024.

We will keep this page updated if and when any further information is announced regarding the release date for Pack of Lies season 2.

The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies cast - who would be back for season 2?

Ellie Haddington as Diane, Rebekah Staton as Alice, Julian Barrat as Benjy and Karl Johnson as Bill in The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies. BBC/Sister/Ludovic Robert

We would expect that if The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies were to return for a second season, then the central trio of Rebekah Staton, Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Alistair Petrie would all be back, particularly given how the first season ends off.

We would also expect the other major characters, including Alice's boss Juno and her family, to all be back. However, the one character we can't be sure of is Derek Jacobi's Sir Ralph Unwin.

At the end of the first season, Unwin was revealed to have gone missing - does this mean he is out of the picture for good, or would Jacobi be back in season 2 to grant an answer to this mystery?

For now, here's a list of the major season 1 cast members we expect could be back for season 2:

Rebekah Staton as Alice Newman

Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Cheryl Harker

Alistair Petrie as Rob Chance

Romola Garai as Juno Fish

Derek Jacobi as Sir Ralph Unwin

Julian Barratt as Benjy Dhillon

Karl Johnson as Bill Newman

Ellie Haddington as Diane

Is there a trailer for The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies season 2?

There isn't a trailer available for a second season of Pack of Lies yet, but you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 right here now.

The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies launches with weekly episodes on BBC One from 29th August at 9pm. All episodes are available on BBC iPlayer now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

