Pack of Lies soundtrack: Every song in the BBC thriller
The soundtrack for the new series includes songs from Madonna and Billy Ocean.
The BBC's latest thriller, the elaborately titled The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies, is now available to stream in full on iPlayer, and it tells a tale of deception and manipulation.
Alistair Petrie stars in the Oxford-based show as conman Rob, while Rebekah Staton and Marianne Jean-Baptiste play two women whose lives are upended by his deceit.
As well as featuring a memorable score, the series also includes a host of hit songs from across the decades, with artists such as Madonna, Bryan Ferry and Electric Youth all featuring throughout the five-episode run.
But which songs appear on the soundtrack and who composed the show's original music? Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack for The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies.
The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies composer
Alongside the show's use of popular music it also features an entrancing, memorable score, which has been written by composer Arthur Sharpe.
Sharpe, the brother of director/actor Will Sharpe (The White Lotus), has produced previous scores for his brother's projects including Flowers, Landscapers and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.
His work has also been heard in Ghosts, Guilt and Dreamland.
Episode 1
Material Girl - Madonna
One More Night - Can
When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going - Billy Ocean
Episode 2
It's My Life - Talk Talk
Self Control - Laura Branigan
O Mio Babbino Caro from Gianni Schicchi - Gicomo Puccini
Belle Nuit, O Nuit D’Amour - Jacques Offenbach
Under No Nation - Goat
Episode 3
La Donna E Mobile - Verdi
(I Just) Died in Your Arms - Cutting Crew
Slave to Love - Bryan Ferry
Episode 5
Gloria - Laura Branigan
A Real Hero - Electric Youth
The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies launches with weekly episodes on BBC One from 29th August at 9pm. All episodes are available on BBC iPlayer now.
