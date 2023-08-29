As well as featuring a memorable score, the series also includes a host of hit songs from across the decades, with artists such as Madonna, Bryan Ferry and Electric Youth all featuring throughout the five-episode run.

But which songs appear on the soundtrack and who composed the show's original music? Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack for The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies.

The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies composer

Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Cheryl and Sandra James-Young as Regina in The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies. BBC/Sister/Ludovic Robert

Alongside the show's use of popular music it also features an entrancing, memorable score, which has been written by composer Arthur Sharpe.

Sharpe, the brother of director/actor Will Sharpe (The White Lotus), has produced previous scores for his brother's projects including Flowers, Landscapers and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.

His work has also been heard in Ghosts, Guilt and Dreamland.

The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies soundtrack: Every song in the BBC thriller

Alice (Rebekah Staton) in The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies BBC/Sister Pictures/Ludovic Robert

Episode 1

Material Girl - Madonna

One More Night - Can

When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going - Billy Ocean

Episode 2

It's My Life - Talk Talk

Self Control - Laura Branigan

O Mio Babbino Caro from Gianni Schicchi - Gicomo Puccini

Belle Nuit, O Nuit D’Amour - Jacques Offenbach

Under No Nation - Goat

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Episode 3

La Donna E Mobile - Verdi

(I Just) Died in Your Arms - Cutting Crew

Slave to Love - Bryan Ferry

Episode 5

Gloria - Laura Branigan

A Real Hero - Electric Youth

The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies launches with weekly episodes on BBC One from 29th August at 9pm. All episodes are available on BBC iPlayer now.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount?

Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.