The series is notable for a number of reasons, including its genre-busting premise and its bold visual style, but its cast – including the likes of Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Alistair Petrie – is surely one of its biggest draws.

So who else stars in the series and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies.

The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies cast: Who stars in the BBC thriller?

Here are the main cast members and characters in The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Rebekah Staton as Alice Newman

Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Cheryl Harker

Alistair Petrie as Rob Chance

Romola Garai as Juno Fish

Sir Derek Jacobi as Sir Ralph Unwin

Julian Barratt as Benjy Dhillon

Karl Johnson as Bill Newman

Ellie Haddington as Diane

Rebekah Staton plays Alice Newman

Alice (Rebekah Staton) in The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies. BBC/Sister Pictures/Ludovic Robert

Who is Alice Newman? Alice is an aspiring fashion designer who used to be married to Rob, before he left without a trace, taking with him all of her and her family's money.

Where have I seen Rebekah Staton? Staton has previously starred in series such as The Midwich Cuckoos, Home, Ordinary Lies, Raised by Wolves, Spy, Black Mirror, Pulling and Doctor Who, amongst others.

Marianne Jean-Baptiste plays Cheryl Harker

Cheryl (Marianne Jean-Baptiste) in The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies. BBC/Sister Pictures/Ludovic Robert

Who is Cheryl Harker? Cheryl is an acclaimed fantasy author whose life becomes entangled with Rob's.

Where have I seen Marianne Jean-Baptiste? Jean-Baptiste is known for her roles in series including Surface, Master of None, Soundtrack, Blindspot, Broadchurch and Without a Trace, as well as in films including Robocop and Peter Rabbit.

Alistair Petrie plays Rob Chance

Rob (Alistair Petrie) in The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies. BBC/Sister Pictures/Ludovic Robert

Who is Rob Chance? Rob is a conman who when we meet him is claiming to be a climate scientists and activist.

Where have I seen Alistair Petrie? Petrie is perhaps best-known for his role as Michael Groff in Sex Education, while he has also starred in films including Hellboy, Rush and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. His other TV roles have included appearances in Funny Woman, Why Didn't They Ask Evans?, Deep State, The Night Manager and Sherlock.

Romola Garai plays Juno Fish

Juno (Romola Garai) in The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies. BBC/Sister/Ludovic Robert

Who is Juno Fish? Juno is a fashion designer with her own label.

Where have I seen Romola Garai? Garai has appeared in films including Nicholas Nickleby, Vanity Fair, Atonement and One Day, while she has also been seen in series including Becoming Elizabeth, The Miniaturist and The Hour.

Sir Derek Jacobi plays Sir Ralph Unwin

Derek Jacobi as Sir Ralph Unwin in The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies. BBC/Sister/Ludovic Robert

Who is Sir Ralph Unwin? Sir Ralph Unwin is the UK's second favourite natural historian and broadcaster.

Where have I seen Sir Derek Jacobi? Jacobi is a prolific British actor who has appeared in varied roles, including Claudius in I, Claudius, Cadfael in Cadfael and Gracchus in Gladiator. More recently, he has had roles in Les Misérables, Last Tango in Halifax, The Crown, Vicious, Murder on the Orient Express, Inside No. 9 and Good Omens.

Julian Barratt plays Benjy Dhillon

Benjy (Julian Barratt) in The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies. BBC/Sister/Ludovic Robert

Who is Benjy Dhillon? Benjy is Alice's current partner.

Where have I seen Julian Barratt? Barratt is a comedian and actor best-known for being part of The Mighty Boosh alongside Noel Fielding. He has also starred in series such as The Great, Bloods, Truth Seekers, Killing Eve, Flowers and Nathan Barley, as well as films including The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Mindhorn and A Field in England.

Karl Johnson plays Bill Newman

Bill (Karl Johnson) and Alice (Rebekah Staton) in The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies. BBC/Sister/Ludovic Robert

Who is Bill Newman? Bill is Alice's father.

Where have I seen Karl Johnson? Johnson is known for his roles in series including Wolf, Mammals, Suspicion, Mum and Lark Rise to Candleford amongst many others, as well as in films such as The Death of Stalin, Mr Turner, Hot Fuzz and The Illusionist.

Ellie Haddington plays Diane

Ellie Haddington as Diane, Rebekah Staton as Alice, Julian Barratt as Benjy and Karl Johnson as Bill in The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies. BBC/Sister/Ludovic Robert

Who is Diane? Diane is Alice's mother.

Where have I seen Ellie Haddington? Haddington has had roles in series including Guilt, Motherland, Crime, Endeavour, Luther and Coronation Street, as well as in films such as Enola Holmes, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Their Finest.

The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies will launch with weekly episodes on BBC One from 29th August. All episodes are available now on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

