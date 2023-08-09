Given the detective series already set up, there would certainly seem to be potential for Jack Caffery to jump on another case - while mysteries surrounding his own personal backstory are still to be fully unveiled.

But what have we heard so far about the potential for Wolf to return, when would a second season be released and who from the cast would be back to star?

Read on for everything you need to know about Wolf season 2.

Will there be a Wolf season 2?

Walking Man (Tim Treloar) in Wolf. BBC/Hartswood Films Ltd/Simon Ridgway

It hasn't been confirmed just yet whether Wolf will be back for a second season, but based on the end of the first, there is definitely scope for the series to continue.

The first season ended on a cliffhanger, as it became clear that Jack's brother survived longer than at first thought - and may even still be alive.

There are also plenty of other Jack Caffery stories from Mo Hayder that could be adapted, although these would come from earlier books in the series.

We'll keep this page updated once we get any further news on the potential for more seasons of Wolf.

When would Wolf season 2 be released?

Ukweli Roach as Jack Caffery in Wolf. BBC

It's hard to say exactly when a second season of Wolf would be released, given that it has yet to be officially confirmed. We'd imagine that the absolute earliest it could arrive would be in a year from now, so around August 2023, although a later date in late 2023 or early 2024 might be more likely.

We'll keep this page updated once we have any news on when Wolf season 2 could be released.

Wolf cast - who would be back for season 2?

DI Lincoln (Sian Reese-Williams) in Wolf. BBC/Hartswood Films Ltd/Tom Jackson

If Wolf were to come back for a second season then we would certainly expect Ukweli Roach to be back as Jack Caffery. Beyond that, it's hard to tell exactly who would be in the cast.

Cast members we can likely rule out returns for include Sacha Dhawan, Iwan Rheon, Owen Teale and Annes Elwy, whose characters died in season 1.

It's also unlikely that Juliet Stevenson would come back, with the Anchor-Ferrers plot seemingly tied up. Instead, season 2 would likely focus on a brand-new case, meaning those who could come back include the police detectives played by Sian Reese-Williams, Ciarán Joyce and Kai Owen.

Meanwhile, based on the end of season 1, it seems further instalments would likely continue to focus on the mystery surrounding Jack's brother's disappearance - potentially bringing in Anthony Webster's Ivan Penderecki and Tim Treloar's Walking Man.

More like this

Here's a full list of the cast who could potentially return for Wolf season 2:

Ukweli Roach as DI Jack Caffery

Sian Reese-Williams as DI Lincoln

Ciarán Joyce as DI Prody

Kai Owen as DI Matthews

Anthony Webster as Ivan Penderecki

Tim Treloar as Walking Man

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there a trailer for Wolf season 2?

There isn't a trailer available for Wolf season 2 just yet, but you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 right here:

Wolf is available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer now. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now.