He said: "So it's crime, horror, sickly humour, and there's two narratives in it. My character features in the second narrative with an amazing actor called Iwan Rheon, who was Ramsay in Game of Thrones. It's a very kind of dark story, but full of twists and turns.

"I'm really excited for people to see it. It's not quite what people think it's going to be. And it's great that the BBC are doing something like this.”

While viewers will doubtless be focused on the gripping, tense plot, with a family being taken captive and a detective working against the clock, they may also notice some classic well-known hits playing on the show's soundtrack - as well as some less well-known musical gems.

The series also features an eerie, atmospheric score, but who composed the music for the series and which songs feature on the soundtrack?

Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack behind Wolf.

Wolf composer

Wolf. BBC

The eerie, tension-brewing score for Wolf has been composed by Chris Roe, who previously worked on the ITV1 drama Trigger Point.

He has also composed scores for nature series such as Wild Babies and Shark with Steve Backshall, and for films including After Love and Blue Jean.

As it turns out, music not only played a big part in the series on-screen, but also off, as Jack Caffery star Ukweli Roach revealed that he created a playlist specifically to get into character.

He said: "For me, a big part of my preparation was also music. I made a Jack Caffery playlist that I listened to and there’s certain tracks from a range of different genres that really stick out to me as the lyrics would relate to Jack, his character or what he’s going through in his life.

"Music is a big way in for me – into the character, atmosphere and mood."

Wolf soundtrack: Every song in the BBC thriller

Molina (Iwan Rheon) and Honey (Sacha Dhawan) in Wolf. BBC/Hartswood Films Ltd/Simon Ridgway

Episode 1 - Watching

Baby Did a Bad Bad Thing - Chris Isaak

Episode 2 - Torture

The Barber of Seville, Act I: Largo al factotum - David Tobin, Jess Meegan, Julian Gallant, English Session Orchestra & Samuel Evans

Episode 4 - Night Terror

Heart of Glass (Crabtree Remix) - Blondie & Philip Glass

Episode 5 - Death Roll

Come on Eileen - Dexys Midnight Runners

Happy Man - Red Telephone

Episode 6 - Knock, Knock

I Think We're Alone Now - Tiffany

