Wolf soundtrack: Every song in the BBC thriller
The soundtrack for Wolf includes toe-tapping, atmospheric tunes from across the decades.
New Wales-based thriller Wolf comes from Sherlock and Inside Man producers Hartswood Films, and all six episodes are now available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
The series stars, among many others, Sacha Dhawan - who teased the show while speaking with RadioTimes.com.
He said: "So it's crime, horror, sickly humour, and there's two narratives in it. My character features in the second narrative with an amazing actor called Iwan Rheon, who was Ramsay in Game of Thrones. It's a very kind of dark story, but full of twists and turns.
"I'm really excited for people to see it. It's not quite what people think it's going to be. And it's great that the BBC are doing something like this.”
While viewers will doubtless be focused on the gripping, tense plot, with a family being taken captive and a detective working against the clock, they may also notice some classic well-known hits playing on the show's soundtrack - as well as some less well-known musical gems.
The series also features an eerie, atmospheric score, but who composed the music for the series and which songs feature on the soundtrack?
Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack behind Wolf.
Wolf composer
The eerie, tension-brewing score for Wolf has been composed by Chris Roe, who previously worked on the ITV1 drama Trigger Point.
He has also composed scores for nature series such as Wild Babies and Shark with Steve Backshall, and for films including After Love and Blue Jean.
As it turns out, music not only played a big part in the series on-screen, but also off, as Jack Caffery star Ukweli Roach revealed that he created a playlist specifically to get into character.
He said: "For me, a big part of my preparation was also music. I made a Jack Caffery playlist that I listened to and there’s certain tracks from a range of different genres that really stick out to me as the lyrics would relate to Jack, his character or what he’s going through in his life.
"Music is a big way in for me – into the character, atmosphere and mood."
Wolf soundtrack: Every song in the BBC thriller
Episode 1 - Watching
Baby Did a Bad Bad Thing - Chris Isaak
Episode 2 - Torture
The Barber of Seville, Act I: Largo al factotum - David Tobin, Jess Meegan, Julian Gallant, English Session Orchestra & Samuel Evans
Episode 4 - Night Terror
Heart of Glass (Crabtree Remix) - Blondie & Philip Glass
Episode 5 - Death Roll
Come on Eileen - Dexys Midnight Runners
Happy Man - Red Telephone
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Episode 6 - Knock, Knock
I Think We're Alone Now - Tiffany
Wolf is available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer now. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.