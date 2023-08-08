Midway through the episode, Honey secretly makes a call away from the Anchor-Ferrers family and his partner Molina, in which it is revealed that he is not really a hardened killer, but is instead an out-of-work actor, who has taken on the job to provide for his pregnant wife and unborn child.

RadioTimes.com caught up with Dhawan about this latest twist for his character, with the star revealing his thoughts on how Honey became who he is today.

Dhawan said: "With Honey, I felt that the system in some way had let him down and now he was in a position of power. And having that power, it was quite interesting to see what he would do, in suddenly being in this role. And actually, it could be quite dangerous.

"But also, the job meant so much to him because as you later discover, his wife is expecting, he's a struggling actor, he's trying to make a living. So then you're also putting in the actor that wants to be seen, that wants to be recognised."

Honey (Sacha Dhawan) in Wolf. BBC/Hartswood Films Ltd/Simon Ridgway

When asked whether Honey enjoys what he's doing (terrorising the family), Dhawan said: "He does. And I think that's what makes him terrifying because he's straddling a line where he could actually end up doing something silly and killing somebody. Because subconsciously he's always wanted to have this power.

"He's someone who I feel has been suppressed in society or doesn't have the privilege, and suddenly now that they are in the position of privilege and power. I was excited to see how far he could push that, and certainly he really enjoys it - that's what makes him dangerous."

Dhawan previously explained that he was excited to see the series because it's "not quite what people think it's going to be", adding that it's "great that the BBC are doing something like this".

He also said that his role as Honey is "nothing like I’ve ever really done before, and something that I certainly haven’t seen on British TV before".

