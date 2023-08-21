After the death of King Henry VIII, his nine-year-old son Edward VI comes to the throne and sets about reforming the Church of England with even more zeal, led by the lord protector, his uncle Edward Seymour, Duke of Somerset (John Heffernan).

However, Somerset's brother Thomas Seymour (Tom Cullen) has his own ambitions as he marries the late king's widow Katherine Parr (Jessica Raine) but also pursues control of the new king's half-sister Elizabeth and cousin Lady Jane Grey (The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey).

The first season ends with the death of the young king and promises a scramble for power following his death, not least from the rightful heir, his oldest half-sister and staunch Catholic, Princess Mary Tudor (Romola Garai).

However, Becoming Elizabeth will not be returning for a second season.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Why won't there be a Becoming Elizabeth season 2?

Bella Ramsey as Lady Jane Grey in Becoming Elizabeth. Starz

Becoming Elizabeth was cancelled after one season by his original network Starz, now known as Lionsgate+.

Deadline confirmed the news in November last year following the conclusion of the series.

The outlet stated that low ratings were to blame, writing that the "series failed to capture audiences meaningfully" and lost viewership across its run.

A subsequent season was expected to follow the brief reign of Lady Jane Grey and also the tumultuous rule of Queen Mary I.

Becoming Elizabeth is available to stream now on Lionsgate+ and Channel 4.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.