In the first episode, Cheryl meets Rob at an event hosted by Jacobi's Sir Ralph Unwin, described as the UK's second favourite natural historian and broadcaster. Unwin has seemingly been totally taken in by Rob, who is claiming to be a climate scientist.

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, the show's creators Penelope and Ginny Skinner explained how Jacobi's casting came about, with Penelope saying: "I very much remember the day when we found out he was going to do it. I guess, Ralph Unwin’s the nation's second favourite natural historian and broadcaster - we needed somebody with that kind of…"

"Like a national treasure," Ginny then added, with Penelope saying that the casting was "really exciting".

Explaining his character's role in the story, Penelope said: "He's the worst person you can think of to have been taken in, because he has a life's work dedicated to doing real climate change activism, and for that to be jeopardised, he just has so much to lose if it turns out that he's been taken in.

"I guess we just wanted to touch on another of Rob’s victims and try to express that scale."

"Yeah, because he has a lot to lose, but so do all of us if he’s taken in," Ginny added. "And if he's discredited, then who can we believe in?"

Penelope said, "Yeah, that’s the real insidious nature of what Rob is doing, I guess," while Ginny added, "Destroying our trust."

The series has been described as "a story about lies and artifice, about our weakness for self-deception, and about the rapid ascent of the modern fraudster", as well as being "the story of an unexpected friendship between two very different women, and the power they’ll discover when they raise their voices in joyous rage".

The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies will launch with weekly episodes on BBC One from 29th August. All episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer.

