Surface: Release date, cast and latest news for Apple TV+ thriller
The psychological thriller stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as a woman with extreme memory loss.
New Apple TV+ series Surface looks set to be a mind-bending thriller, as Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Black Mirror, Loki) stars as Sophie, a woman suffering from extreme memory loss.
She sets about putting the pieces of her life back together and working out what truly happened to her, but comes to question whether or not she is being told the truth by her family and friends.
The series also stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephan James and Marianne Jean-Baptiste, but when does it start streaming on Apple TV+?
Read on for everything you need to know about new thriller series Surface.
When does Surface release on Apple TV+?
The first three episodes of Surface will be available from Friday 29th July 2022, with the rest of the episodes releasing weekly on Fridays, in line with the release model used for a lot of other Apple TV+ series.
The series is set to feature eight episodes in total, meaning the final episode will hit the streamer on Friday 2nd September 2022.
What's Surface about?
The official synopsis for Surface says the series is "set in high-end San Francisco" and follows Mbatha-Raw's character Sophie, described as "a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt".
The synopsis continues: "As Sophie embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband and friends, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is in fact the truth she has lived.
"Through twists and turns and a shocking love triangle, this sexy, elevated thriller asks: What if you woke up one day and didn’t know your own secrets? Surface is a story of self-discovery which contemplates if we are pre-programmed to become who we are, or if we choose our own identity."
Surface cast
The series stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie, while Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Invisible Man) plays her husband, James. The cast is rounded out by Stephan James (Homecoming), Ari Graynor (The Disaster Artist) and Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Broadchurch), amongst others.
Here's a full list of the cast for Surface:
- Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie
- Oliver Jackson-Cohen as James
- Stephan James as Baden
- Ari Graynor as Caroline
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Hannah
- François Arnaud as Harrison
- Millie Brady as Eliza
Surface trailer
You can watch the full trailer for Surface on Apple TV+ right here now.
The first three episodes of Surface will stream on Apple TV+ from Friday 29th July 2022, with further episodes being released weekly. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.
