Crime: Release date, cast, trailer and latest news on BritBox drama

Irvine Welsh’s Crime – starring Dougray Scott, Joanna Vanderham and Angela Griffin – is released this November exclusively on BritBox.

The six-part drama series is based on the 2008 novel of the same name by Trainspotting author Welsh (who also adapted the book for TV), and follows Dougray Scott as troubled addict and lead detective DI Lennox.

In a statement, Scott said: “Irvine Welsh is one of Scotland’s greatest ever writers and I am proud and excited to be working on his first adaptation for television. It’s an honour to be working with such a talented cast, and creative team.”

Crime release date

Crime will be released as a six-part box-set on Thursday 18th November 2021 on BritBox.

Crime cast

Dougray Scott (Mission: Impossible 2) leads the cast as DI Lennox, who is put onto the case of a missing schoolgirl – and must confront the “demons” that previously consumed his life.

As the synopsis reads, Crime is the “story of Ray Lennox in a city on the edge of the abyss. Lennox is a man whose clear sight is not always a blessing. A girl goes missing. A town is in fear. A police department fights with itself. A hero is lost; tortured by his own demons and all the while, watching, waiting, a brutal killer is poised to strike.”

Alongside Scott, the cast also includes Joanna Vanderham as DS Amanda Drummond, Angela Griffin (Harlots) as Trudi Lowe, Jamie Sives (Guilt) as Detective Inspector Dougie Gillman, and Ken Stott as Chief Superintendent Bob Toal.

Crime trailer

You can watch the BritBox trailer for Crime here.

