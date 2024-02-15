Well, while we may not have a confirmed release date for season 9 just yet, we do know that the new season will mark some serious change. It's no secret that the past eighth season of Grantchester has marked some seriously rocky times for Will Davenport (Tom Brittney) as the season opened with him killing someone in a motorcycle accident and continue to struggle with the impact of it throughout the season.

Turning to pills to self-medicate, Will struggled to deal with his guilt and grief, and the season 8 finale saw Will reach his lowest point. But things soon took a turn for the better as Bonnie (Charlotte Ritchie) went into labour.

We know that season 9 will be Brittney's last at the helm of the series alongside Robson Green and that Rishi Nair (Hollyoaks, Count Abdulla) will be joining the cast as charismatic vicar Alphy Kotteram.

But when can we expect the new season to land on our screens? Read on for everything you need to know about Grantchester season 9.

As of now, ITV have not confirmed when Grantchester season 9 will be released. We do know that production for the season kicked off in July 2023, so we could be looking at a 2024 release date or have to wait until early 2025.

We'll be sure to keep you updated once a release date is confirmed.

Grantchester season 9 cast

Grantchester season 9 - Robson Green and Rishi Nair. ITV

There's some major cast changes on the horizon as Tom Brittney steps down from his leading role in Grantchester as beloved vicar Will Davenport.

The news was announced last year, with Brittney saying in a statement: "I've had the most incredible time playing Will Davenport for the last five years. I got to solve crimes with my best friend, and work with the best cast and crew I could ever ask for.

"I’ll miss it more than anything. But it’s time for the baton to be passed, as it once was to me, and I’m so excited for Rishi to join the Grantchester family."

While we don't know for how much of season 9 Brittney will be in, we do know that he will be replaced by Rishi Nair as vicar Alphy Kotteram. Described as having "no desire to get involved in murder investigations", he soon discovers that he's got more in common with Geordie (Robson Green) than he initially thought.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine about the new cast additions for season 9, Green revealed: "After [Geordie and Alphy] first meet, Geordie’s wife Cathy (played by Kacey Ainsworth) asks him what he’s like, and he says, 'He’s got a good right hook, and that’s all I know.' So that’s the 'in' for the episode. Mrs C (played by Tessa Peake-Jones) refers to him as 'a swarthy gentleman, not from these climes', so we deal with that.

"This whole peaceful, hospitable village is flipped on its side as people’s true thoughts and feelings are laid out on the table. This new energy has entered the village."

While each episode of the new season will feature guest stars, the confirmed cast list for Grantchester season 9 so far is as follows:

Tom Brittney as Will Davenport

Robson Greene as Geordie Keating

Rishi Nair as Alphy Kotteram

Charlotte Ritchie as Bonnie

Al Weaver as Leonard Finch

Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs C

Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating

Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe

Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman

Bradley Hall as DC Larry Peters

Melissa Johns as Miss Scott

What happened at the end of Grantchester season 8?

Al Weaver as Leonard and Bradley Hall as Larry in Grantchester. ITV

Well, season 8 dealt with the emotional rollercoaster that Will was going through after being involved in a tragic motorcycle accident. We saw how the vicar reached his lowest point, turning to pills to self-medicate and ending up bloodied and beaten up in a random police station away from home in the season 8 finale.

Geordie was understandably disappointed in Will, but the two were quickly embroiled in a murder case after a local farming couple were found stabbed to death. In the dramatic fallout, Will is abducted but eventually finds out truth behind the murders.

Returning back to the village, Will is determined to put his recent rocky past behind him and seeks forgiveness from his wife Bonnie, just as she goes into labour.

The finale also saw the vendetta that DCI Elliot Scott (Michael D Xavier) has against Leonard reach a new uneasy level as the police officer got Leonard arrested and raided his halfway house. The episode then sees Elliot hit Leonard in a shock scene.

Because of his use of excessive force, Elliot is reported to the commander by Larry (Bradley Hall) and tells Geordie that his retirement hasn't been accepted as Elliot is being forced to transfer. So, in good news, Geordie is here to stay!

The final scenes are of Will and Bonnie's newborn son James being baptised and while giving his sermon, we also see that Leonard has been successful in keeping his halfway house from being closed and it remains a safe haven for others.

Things certainly turned round the Will by the end of the season, with his sermon of hope driving forward some positivity for the new season to come.

What will Grantchester season 9 be about?

Tom Brittney as Will Davenport in Grantchester. ITV

While things ended on a high note for our main characters, we do know that season 9 will likely be an emotional one as the village (and viewers) have to bid farewell to Will and his family.

The synopsis for season 9 reads: "It’s 1961 and life is good for Will and Geordie. The families are always together, from Sunday lunches to planning summer holidays and with honorary Grandparents Mrs C and Jack, and adopted uncles Daniel and Leonard, it’s one big happy family! But when Will is approached with a life changing offer, can he leave Grantchester, and Geordie behind?

"As Geordie struggles with personal loss and ever-growing family conflict between Cathy and teenage daughter, Esme he has no one to turn to. But when he arrests an intruder breaking into the Vicarage, he may find his days of working with a Vicar are not over."

It continues: "Reverend Alphy Kotteram has an instinctive distrust for authority and absolutely no desire to get involved in murder investigations. But Alphy and Geordie will discover they have a lot more in common than they first think, and Alphy will find that in Grantchester, murder is never far away.

"From deadly circuses, abandoned babies, and hostile historians to vanishing valets and murderous satirists. Together, Geordie and Alphy witness first-hand how religion can be corrupted, but also how faith, love and friendship can offer hope – and renewal."

Is there a trailer for Grantchester season 9?

Not yet!

We'll expect a trailer for the new season to be dropped closer to the release date, once announced.

