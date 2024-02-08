But in tonight's episode (8th February), he continued to drift further into the mire.

After his behaviour had become increasingly erratic over the course of the day, which included jeopardising the future of Leonard's halfway house after lambasting a local councillor, Geordie decided to take action.

The detective confronted his friend at the station and demanded that he hand over the substance he'd been abusing, but Will refused, which resulted in an awkward manhandling to retrieve the bottle – a low point in their relationship, but the lowest point was yet to come.

Grantchester's Will, played by Tom Brittney. ITV

When Geordie received word that Will had not arrived to meet Bonnie and Erie, he went to check on him, which is when he found his note.

"I know I haven't been the man you need me to be," he wrote. "I've let you all down. I've tried to be better, but it's just too hard.

"And the guilt I carry won't go away, so I've done the only thing I can, the only thing that makes sense. Everything will be better now I'm gone."

And with that, the screen faded to black.

We know that Tom Brittney is returning for season 9 of Grantchester – which will be his final season, with Rishi Nair (Hollyoaks, Count Abdulla) replacing him as "charismatic" vicar Alphy Kotteram – so we haven't seen the last of Will just yet.

But it remains to be seen what type of man he'll be when he makes his exit.

The final episode of Grantchester season 8 will air on Thursday 15th February on ITV and ITVX on Thursdays. You can order the Grantchester Mysteries books by James Runcie from Amazon.

