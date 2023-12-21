However, it seems Green has no intention to leave himself, saying ahead of season 8 airing: "As I'm in the last third of my life, I want to work with people I love working with and do projects that make me genuinely happy and push me creatively.

"But in the end, I just really want to have fun doing what I love. And Grantchester caters for those needs.

"I’m an executive producer, and at the beginning we knew we had something special and that would float the audience's boat, but we never realised how popular it would turn out to be and how well it would be received around the world.

"But as long as [creator] Daisy [Coulam] is at the helm with [executive producer] Emma Kingsman-Lloyd, and as long as we have cinematographers and lighting designers at the top of their game, and we’re all still enjoying it, long may it continue."

Robson Green as Geordie Keating and Tom Brittany as Will Davenport in Grantchester. Kudos Film and TV for ITV1

Green also went on to tease the stories we can expect to see in season 8, saying: "There’s a murder every episode and the stories are really gripping.

Read more:

"We start with a case where a biker is found dead in a field after a charity motorbike race. Geordie and Will both realise this is a murder and not an accident. Then Will gets involved in a tragedy where somebody loses their life and Geordie desperately wants to exonerate Will.

More like this

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"We have an episode directed by the wonderful Al Weaver, who plays Leonard, which was great. Later, Geordie gets into a tussle with Leonard over his halfway house. Leonard sees the good in everyone, but Geordie is old school and realises that not everyone can be rehabilitated."

Grantchester season 8 will premiere on Thursday 11th January 2024 at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.