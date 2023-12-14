The new season will sadly be Brittney's last, with the news of his departure announced earlier this year. But where we say one goodbye, fans will also be introduced to a brand new charismatic vicar, Alphy Kotteram, who will be played by Rishi Nair (Hollyoaks, Count Abdulla).

Brittney made the decision to leave Grantchester in order to focus on new projects, but it's obviously not the first time that the show has undergone a major lead character change.

Of course, Brittney took over the reins of the show in 2019 from James Norton (Happy Valley), who starred as lead Sidney Chambers.

Robson Green and Rishi Nair at the Grantchester season 9 read-through. ITV

But it's not farewell just yet (although fans will have to brace themselves) as the new season will follow beloved crime-solving pair Will and Geordie (Robson Green) once again. But this time round, a life-changing offer will put Will's future in Grantchester under the spotlight.

According to the series synopsis: "It’s 1961 and life is good for Will and Geordie. The families are always together, from Sunday lunches to planning summer holidays and with honorary Grandparents Mrs C and Jack, and adopted uncles Daniel and Leonard, it’s one big happy family! But when Will is approached with a life changing offer, can he leave Grantchester, and Geordie behind?

"As Geordie struggles with personal loss and ever-growing family conflict between Cathy and teenage daughter, Esme he has no one to turn to. But when he arrests an intruder breaking into the Vicarage, he may find his days of working with a Vicar are not over."

The synopsis continues: "Reverend Alphy Kotteram has an instinctive distrust for authority and absolutely no desire to get involved in murder investigations. But Alphy and Geordie will discover they have a lot more in common than they first think, and Alphy will find that in Grantchester, murder is never far away.

"From deadly circuses, abandoned babies, and hostile historians to vanishing valets and murderous satirists. Together, Geordie and Alphy witness first-hand how religion can be corrupted, but also how faith, love and friendship can offer hope – and renewal."

The new season will obviously see the return of Green as Geordie, as well as Charlotte Ritchie as Bonnie, Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs C and Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating.

Other returning Grantchester faces include Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, Bradley Hall as DC Larry Peters and Melissa Johns as Miss Scott.

Grantchester is available to watch on ITVX.

