The BBC has released new images ahead of the release of Agatha Christie's Murder Is Easy on Wednesday 27th December.

The series is full of familiar faces and is led by David Jonsson (Rye Lane) as Luke Fitzwilliam, who meets a woman that tells him there is a killer on the loose in the sleepy village of Wychwood under Ashe, and things are more deadly than meets the eye.

The two-part series follows Fitzwilliam as he investigates the case, and now there are pictures to go alongside his journey for the truth.

Miss Pinkerton (PENELOPE WILTON) & Luke Fitzwilliam (DAVID JONSSON) walking down the street smiling
Penelope Wilton as Miss Pinkerton and David Jonsson as Luke Fitzwilliam. BBC/Mammoth Screen/Anne Binckebanck

Luke Fitzwilliam meets the woman, named Miss Pinkerton (Penelope Wilton), on a train, who warns him of a murderer in Wychwood under Ashe - and while the residents of the sleepy village believe the deaths were accidental, Miss Pinkerton knows otherwise.

Rose Humbleby (PHOEBE LICORISH), Mrs Humbleby (NIMRA BUCHA) & Dr Thomas (MATHEW BAYNTON) gathered together looking concerned
Mathew Baynton as Dr Thomas. BBC/Mammoth Screen/Mark Mainz

Elsewhere, images show Mathew Baynton (Ghosts) as Dr Thomas - and from the look on his face, could he have something to hide?

Luke Fitzwilliam (DAVID JONSSON) & Bridget (MORFYDD CLARK) standing by a piano
Morfydd Clark as Bridget. BBC/Mammoth Screen/Mark Mainz

As per the original book, Bridget is an American who arrives in the village in order to learn about the circumstances around her birth, and she is portrayed by Morfydd Clark (Starve Acre).

Honoria Wayneflete (SINÉAD MATTHEWS) snipping a bush
Sinead Matthews as Honoria Wayneflete. BBC/Mammoth Screen/Mark Mainz

Honoria Waynflete is suspected to know the person behind the mysterious deaths in the village in the original book, and she is portrayed by Sinead Matthews (Hullraisers).

Luke Fitzwilliam (DAVID JONSSON), Mrs Carter (KATHRYN HOWDEN) & Mrs Pierce (TAMZIN OUTHWAITE) standing by a wooden wall
Kathryn Howden as Mrs Carter and Tamzin Outhwaite as Mrs Pierce. BBC/Mammoth Screen/Mark Mainz

While a Mrs Carter doesn't exist in the novel, Mrs Pierce does, and she is Tommy's mother and has a tobacco and paper shop in Wychwood under Ashe. She is portrayed by Tamzin Outhwaite (EastEnders).

Jimmy Amaike (DEMMY LADIPO) & Ngozi Ude (GLORIA OBIANYO) standing in a doorway, looking into camera
Demmy Ladipo as Jimmy Amaike and Gloria Obianyo as Ngozi Ude. BBC/Mammoth Screen/Mark Mainz

Much like any book to TV adaptations, there are new additions to the story, and viewers will see that with Jimmy Amaike and Ngozi Ude, played by Demmy Ladipo and Gloria Obianyo respectively.

Detective Bull (BRIAN McCARDIE) sitting in a car
Brian McCardie as Detective Bull. BBC/Mammoth Screen/Mark Mainz

Brian McCardie (Time) plays the role of Detective Bull in the series.

David Jonsson as Luke Fitzwilliam in a full navy blue suit
David Jonsson as Luke Fitzwilliam. BBC/Mammoth Screen/Mark Mainz

Will Fitzwilliam crack the case? There's only one way to find out!

Agatha Christie's Murder Is Easy is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.

