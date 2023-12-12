Murder Is Easy reveals new images of BBC adaptation
There's a new mystery in Wychwood under Ashe.
The BBC has released new images ahead of the release of Agatha Christie's Murder Is Easy on Wednesday 27th December.
The series is full of familiar faces and is led by David Jonsson (Rye Lane) as Luke Fitzwilliam, who meets a woman that tells him there is a killer on the loose in the sleepy village of Wychwood under Ashe, and things are more deadly than meets the eye.
The two-part series follows Fitzwilliam as he investigates the case, and now there are pictures to go alongside his journey for the truth.
Luke Fitzwilliam meets the woman, named Miss Pinkerton (Penelope Wilton), on a train, who warns him of a murderer in Wychwood under Ashe - and while the residents of the sleepy village believe the deaths were accidental, Miss Pinkerton knows otherwise.
Elsewhere, images show Mathew Baynton (Ghosts) as Dr Thomas - and from the look on his face, could he have something to hide?
As per the original book, Bridget is an American who arrives in the village in order to learn about the circumstances around her birth, and she is portrayed by Morfydd Clark (Starve Acre).
Honoria Waynflete is suspected to know the person behind the mysterious deaths in the village in the original book, and she is portrayed by Sinead Matthews (Hullraisers).
While a Mrs Carter doesn't exist in the novel, Mrs Pierce does, and she is Tommy's mother and has a tobacco and paper shop in Wychwood under Ashe. She is portrayed by Tamzin Outhwaite (EastEnders).
Much like any book to TV adaptations, there are new additions to the story, and viewers will see that with Jimmy Amaike and Ngozi Ude, played by Demmy Ladipo and Gloria Obianyo respectively.
Brian McCardie (Time) plays the role of Detective Bull in the series.
Will Fitzwilliam crack the case? There's only one way to find out!
