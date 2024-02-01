Well, this week's episode sees the vicar struggling with his faith, too, as he also tries to figure out who killed a young Italian immigrant, Alfie.

And before winding up in a shed in a staged suicide, Alfie confided in Will and wanted to confess to him.

"Sometimes the guilt of what I've done is so bad, I want it to end - take my own life," Alfie tells Will.

He talks about meeting a girl before he went to prison, but that they had to meet in secret because he is an immigrant.

Alfie admits that he upset her and they had a fiery final exchange, but doesn't elaborate on how things ended. Yet it's clear Alfie is racked with guilt over something and reaches into his pocket, pulling out a glass bottle of pills.

"To stop my mind from racing, help me find peace," he tells Will before handing them over to the vicar, explaining that he wants Will to take them because he can't trust himself not to overdose.

When Alfie asks Will to help him pray, Will finds it difficult to ask for forgiveness, and leaves Alfie abruptly. It's then that we see the vicar go into the empty church and pray to hear God again.

Daniel Fraser as Jamie Walker in Grantchester. ITV

As well as feeling major guilt over not helping Alfie when his dead body is found, Will tries to piece together the motive for Alfie's murder.

But throughout the episode, it's clear to see that Will is having some real trouble communicating with God and leaning into his faith, things he didn't struggle with before the motorcycle accident.

As Alfie's murderers are caught and all seems well, the final scenes of the episode deliver an unexpected twist, as Will tries again and again to write a letter to his wife Bonnie (Charlotte Ritchie).

"I miss having you here to talk to," he writes, but then scrunches up the paper and throws it away. Trying again, he pens: "I've been struggling with what happened, I thought I could deal with it myself, but the truth is..."

For a final time, he tries writing and we hear his voice narrate: "If I don't deal with this now, I'm scared that it will rot inside and contaminate everything I love." But, exasperated, he puts his head in his hands.

Suddenly remembering something, Will puts his pen down and reaches into his desk drawer, pulling out the bottle of pills Alfie had given him at the start of the episode.

He takes two of the tablets, and we later see Will enter the church to see sun shining through the stained glass as he walks towards it.

Heading quickly to the front, he kneels down on the floor and smiles, looking up at the window, appearing to feel more at peace within the church.

With Will taking the pills and seeming to feel more connected with his faith now, this is definitely a turn of events that viewers won't have been anticipating.

Although Will has been struggling in these past few episodes, will the vicar get rid of the pills - or is this the start of a grittier storyline?

