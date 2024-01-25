The accident took place following a confrontation with Bonnie, who had returned home to care for her mum following a stroke.

Initially, it appeared as if he was riding well over the speed limit, and in the final moments of last week's episode, he was on the verge of signing an admission.

But thankfully, Geordie swooped in and provided key evidence that proved it was a horrible accident, and nothing more.

Regardless, Will remains racked with guilt, understandably, and when confronted with the body of a dead university porter, who was discovered lying in a pool of blood, he's instantly triggered and the dark clouds gather once more.

His friends, who have been keeping a close eye on him, have also picked up on his subdued mood, with Cathy taking it upon herself to contact Bonnie, who sprung a surprise visit on Will.

Initially, he's thrilled to see her - so thrilled, in fact, that the pair enjoy some quality one-on-one time in the great outdoors, only narrowly missing an older couple who had ventured out for a leisurely stroll.

But almost immediately, the dark clouds gather once again, when Will learns that Bonnie had returned home because she was "worried" about him.

"I know you blame yourself for what happened," she said.

"So that's why you came back, to check up on me?" responded a frustrated Will.

When Bonnie explained that Cathy had contacted her out of concern, describing Will as "withdrawn", there was no rescuing the moment.

She pleaded with her husband to talk about his emotions, but he shut her down.

"You do not understand, Bonnie, because we are very different people," he snapped. "I have faith, and you don't, and it is my faith that has seen me through this."

Will also didn't hesitate in chastising Mrs Chapman and Leonard for involving themselves in his business, despite their good intentions, and ordered them to leave him and Bonnie in peace, which left a sour taste in everyone's mouths.

Charlotte Ritchie as Bonnie in Grantchester.

Will appeared to mellow for the remainder of the episode, and he even used his emotional intelligence following his own ordeal to help solve the mystery surrounding the murder of the university porter, seemingly achieving some level of acceptance or clarity within his own mind.

But as he waved Bonnie off, who's headed back to her parents' home to check in on her mum, it quickly became clear that Will is far from OK, despite his claims that he's looking forward to some peace and quiet.

After he said goodbye, the atmosphere shifted. The smile vanished from Will's face as he lit a cigarette, the heaviness setting in yet again.

Where does he go from here? And how much further will his mood deteriorate?

