Meet the cast of ITV drama Grantchester

ITV drama Grantchester returns for a sixth season, starring Robson Green and Tom Brittney as motorcycle-riding Reverend Will Davenport and local detective DI Geordie Keating.

Advertisement

Adapted from the Grantchester Mysteries novels by James Runcie and already renewed Grantchester for series seven, Grantchester features a wide ensemble cast.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Tom Brittney teased a “shock” romantic storyline for Reverend Will Davenport.

Meanwhile the new season also promises to be the “most powerful” instalment yet, according to Robson Green, as Grantchester season 6 sees Geordie and Will “torn apart”.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters in Grantchester.

Tom Brittney plays Will Davenport

ITV

Who is Rev Will Davenport? A motorcycle-riding vicar who previously replaced James Norton’s Sidney Chambers as Grantchester’s resident sleuthing man of the cloth. In series five, Will’s (self-imposed) vow of celibacy was broken (with a nun, no less). At the start of season six, he’s at Merries Holiday Camp, where’s he’s able to let his hair down.

Talking about his character’s season six arc, Brittney said: “I’m sexually liberated… and the minute I suddenly start to relax at this holiday park, and I maybe think that there’s a girl that I have feelings for, it all comes crashing down in quite a dramatic fashion. And I think that maybe puts me off the idea for a bit. I’m trying to think of what how much I can say about my… romantic storyline.”

He continued, “There is more. It’s quite shocking. There’s a will-they-won’t-they kind of thing, but it’s a bit shocking who that person may be.”

Where have I seen Tom Brittney before? You might recognise Brittney for his role as Lieutenant Jeremy Foster in the time-travelling series Outlander. He has also appeared as American Tyler Mitchell in the BBC’s Lottery drama The Syndicate, and as the rapist Roger Lockwood in UnReal.

Robson Green plays Geordie Keating

Who is Geordie Keating? A gruff police detective and best friends with Will, he’s married with children. In previous seasons his marriage to Cathy was on the rocks following his affair with a colleague, but it’s now firmly back on track.

Robson Green has teased that the relationship between Geordie and Will will become “incredibly volatile” during the sixth season.

“It’s all about Geordie not seeing the world how Will sees it and Will not seeing the world how Geordie sees it and conflict occurs,” he explained. “Will sees the world how it ought to be whereas Geordie’s philosophy is that marching for peace is about as much use as praying for it, he doesn’t believe that we can sort problems out by confiding in an invisible friend. This causes real problems between Will and Geordie.”

Where have I seen Robson Green before? One half of ’90s singing duo Robson and Jerome, Green’s television CV includes prominent roles like Dr Tony Hill in Wire in the Blood and Dave Ticket in Soldier Soldier; more recently he played Teddy in BBC One drama Age Before Beauty. He’s also fronted numerous fishing programmes, including Robson Green: Extreme Fisherman.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Al Weaver plays Leonard Finch

Who is Leonard Finch? A closeted gay curate, he returned from a holiday in Morocco with his lover at the beginning of series five — but insisted to Mrs Chapman that he had only been to Bognor Regis.

Where have I seen Al Weaver before? Weaver has starred in Colette, Peterloo and The Hollow Crown, and recently played James Edwards in the Mike Bartlett series Press.

Kacey Ainsworth plays Cathy Keating

Who is Cathy Keating? Geordie’s wife, who recently found new independence and is working in a department store. She and Geordie have reconciled since his unfaithfulness, but last season Cathy became distressed when Geordie invited his mother-in-law to live with them.

Where have I seen Kacey Ainsworth? The actress played Little Mo in EastEnders, and has previously starred in Holby City’s police spin-off Holby Blue, and played the gentle-natured Miss Gullet in the revamp of popular 90s children’s show The Worst Witch.

Tessa Peake-Jones plays Mrs Chapman

Who is Mrs Chapman? Formerly Mrs Maguire (she married again in series three), Mrs Chapman is a devout housekeeper to Rev Will Davenport now that Sidney has left for America.

Where have I seen Tessa Peake-Jones? The actress is perhaps best known as Raquel Turner in legendary sitcom Only Fools and Horses, but Peake-Jones has also starred as Sue Bond in Doctors, Sheila in Unforgotten and Imelda Cousins in Holby City.

Lauren Carse plays Ellie Harding

Who is Ellie Harding? Ellie is a journalist and friend of Geordie’s. Her sensationalist coverage of some of the murders committed during series five offend Will, and he often rebukes her; however, the pair also seem attracted to one another.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Brittney previously said that his character Will didn’t agree with Ellie “morally,” but that the attraction is there from the beginning: “Me and Ellie are going to be the Ross and Rachel of Grantchester… I want all Grantchester to be related to Friends, in some way!”

Where have I seen Lauren Carse before? The actress has previously starred in dystopian drama Humans, Vera, The Mallorca Files, and in the mini-series Dark Mon£y.

Jemma Redgrave as Amelia Davenport

Who is Amelia Davenport? Will’s timid and aristocratic mother, her overbearing husband died by suicide in season four after his son, Will, and Geordie discovered that he had killed a man. She’s now attempting to strike out on her own and discover her own identity – and last season she got engaged.

Where have I seen Jemma Redgrave before? International audiences will recognise Redgrave as Evie Wilcox from Howard’s End (which also starred her aunt, Vanessa Redgrave). She’s also starred in Doctor Who (as the recurring role of Kate Stewart), Unforgiven and Holby City.

Jordan Alexandra plays Sunny West

ITV

Who is Sunny West? A young woman who works at Merries Holiday Camp, and whom Will meets while on holiday in the season six premiere.

Where have I seen Jordan Alexandra before? The newcomer appeared in Bridgerton, and has previously starred in A Tree Fell Today and Brave New World.

Dominic Mafham plays St John

ITV

Who is St John? Will’s new father-in-law.

Where have I seen Dominic Mafham before? The screen and stage actor has appeared in Ophelia, Strike, W1A, Humans, Father Brown, and The Musketeers.

Granchester will return to ITV on Friday 3rd September 2021. You can order the Grantchester Mysteries books from Amazon.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.