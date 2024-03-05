"At last, the real Alex Rider," a mysterious and somewhat ominous voice is heard saying at the opening of the trailer. "You're here because you want answers... we're not your enemies and never have been."

We then see that this voice belongs to Julia Rothman (Sofia Helin) who goes on to tell Alex that she knows "everything" about his father, including how he died.

The trailer also sees the return of several other major characters including Brenock O'Connor and Marli Siu as Alex's best friends Tom Harris and Kyra Vashenko-Chao, and Vicky McClure as his handler Mrs Jones, who at one point is seen warning: "Scorpia are no longer hiding in the shadows."

Meanwhile, we also get another look at Thomas Levin as assassin Yassen Gregorovich, with on-screen text teasing that "enemies become allies" and "allies become enemies".

The trailer ends with Alex explaining: "Everything I've been told has been lies. My dad was murdered... and I know who did it."

You can watch the trailer in full below, which also includes references to a weapon that can "wipe out an entire city" and teases some major action set pieces.

The new season was filmed in Malta and the UK and is adapted from Scorpia, the fifth novel in Anthony Horowitz's popular series about the titular teenage spy.

An official synopsis for the run reads: "Season Three sets the teenage spy on the tail of his greatest enemy: the elusive criminal network known as Scorpia. Under new leadership, the criminal cabal plan to extort the British Government using their catastrophic new super-weapon: ‘Invisible Sword.’

Alex Rider season 3. Amazon Freevee

"Free of The Department and aided by his closest friends, Tom and Kyra, Alex embarks on a personal mission to destroy Scorpia once and for all. Little does he know, his ties to both organisations run deeper than he ever thought possible."

As well as the aforementioned stars, returning cast members for the new run also include Stephen Dillane (Red Election) as Alan Blunt and Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ (Rain Dogs) as Jack Starbright, while new actors joining the cast include Shelley Conn (Bridgerton) as Laura Kellner, Kevin McNally (The Crown) as Max Grendel and Jason Wong (Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves) as Nile.

Alex Rider season 3 debuts on Amazon Freevee on Friday 5th April with seasons 1 and 2 available to stream for free now.

