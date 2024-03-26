"Episode 5, Nandy, because I liked playing Mandy's nan, which was fun, and there's some puppets in it, so that was a bit different.

"And the final episode, because it's got a lot of visual moments in it that I always enjoy. It's very dramatic, and it's got a musical finale, and who doesn't like that. One of my favourite bits in it is where I have a party hat on – that's probably my favourite bit of the whole series, but it won't be anyone else's."

For more information about what to expect in season 3 of Mandy, read on.

Mandy season 3 debuts on Wednesday 27th March at 10pm on BBC Two. Episode 2 follows at 10.15pm.

You can also watch it on BBC iPlayer.

Mandy season 3 cast: Who stars?

Diane Morgan as Mandy Carter in Mandy. BBC/Richard Harrison

Alongside Morgan as Mandy, Michelle Greenidge returns as best friend and nail clinician Lola.

Other returning cast includes:

Tom Basden (Here We Go)

Mark Silcox (Man Like Mobeen)

Roger Sloman (Nuts in May)

Alistair Green (The Great)

Michael Spicer (The Room Next Door)

Jackie Clune (Motherland)

Yuriko Kotani (Pls Like)

New cast includes:

Paul Ready (Motherland)

Beverley Callard (Coronation Street)

Nathan Foad (Our Flag Means Death)

Robbie Gee (Black Ops)

Mandy season 3 plot: What will happen?

"The nation's hero of the zero-hours economy Mandy returns for another series of micro-aggressive adventures, in which she battles her own personal cost-of-living crisis in a number of short-lived, ill-thought-through and poorly-paid jobs," reads the official synopsis.

Speaking about how she comes up with the many, many ideas explored in the series, Morgan said: "Sometimes it's things you see or do. The other day I was in a woman's changing room with my jeans round my ankles and I slightly lost my balance, and I thought – wouldn't it be dreadful if I held on to the curtain and pulled it down and exposed myself to the shop.

"It's sort of catastrophising. I saw that clip of the woman being pulled up by shop shutters and I was jealous because nothing will be as funny as that."

Mandy season 3 trailer: When can I watch it?

Right now! Enjoy Mandy Carter in all her glory below.

Mandy season 3 debuts on Wednesday 27th March at 10pm on BBC Two.

