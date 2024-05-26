All these roles have been relatively minor, with the Ambulance in Boom perhaps being her largest role to date. However, it seems that she will be taking on a larger, starring role in the season 14 finale, Empire of Death, perhaps suggesting a resolution to this mystery is just around the corner.

In the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine, Twist is listed amongst the starring cast for the episode, alongside the following: Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson, Bonnie Langford, Jemma Redgrave, Alexander Devrient, Yasmin Finney, Lenny Rush, Michelle Greenidge, Angela Wynter, Anita Dobson, Genesis Lynea, Fela Lufadeju and Tachia Newall.

Susan Twist in Doctor Who's The Church on Ruby Road BBC

Twist has never appeared in one of the magazine's starring lists for any of the previous episodes in the season, so it seems likely her role will be expanded in Empire of Death.

Showrunner Russell T Davies previously teased that the episode will be "literally, the biggest finale ever" and also advised that fans should stay up until midnight to watch it if they can, to avoid falling victim to spoilers.

He said: "I have to say, we are dropping these episodes at midnight, and if ever you’re going to stay up until midnight with a bottle of cider or a box of chocolates and sit there and watch Doctor Who, I would recommend it for that one – because you will be screaming.

"Try to stay unspoilt, because it’s so hard to be unspoilt with things. Try, try, try, and you will have a whale of a time with that one."

Twist will next be seen in Dot and Bubble, where she will be playing a character named Penny Pepper-Bean, presumably another major character in the episode, Lindy Pepper-Bean (played by Callie Cooke).

The latest issue of Doctor Who magazine is out now.

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 1st June on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

