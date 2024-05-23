Well, it looks like we could finally get some answers to what this all means in the finale, with showrunner Russell T Davies revealing that the storyline will reach its "peak" in the first instalment of the two-part series closer, The Legend of Ruby Sunday.

Speaking to Doctor Who Magazine, Davies teased: "There are an unusually high number of stories threaded through this season.

"With the title The Legend of Ruby Sunday, you've got that foundling story reaching its peak. Millie plays it beautifully. I'm delighted with the way it all dovetails."

Meanwhile an official synopsis for the episode reads: "The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Ruby (Gibson) come crashing down to present-day Earth with a bang, a few sparks, and a 'Gimme the loving!'

"They need UNIT's help. What is Ruby Sunday's most precious secret? And how might an old VHS tape hold the key? One thing is certain: the whole of existence is in grave danger..."

That's certainly an intriguing premise, and we'll no doubt get plenty more hints and red herrings regarding Ruby's story in the episodes between now and then, with the series set to continue this weekend with Wales-set story 73 Yards.

Of course, that's just one of many enigmas that fans have been theorising over in recent weeks. Another key talking point relates to the numerous roles played by actress Susan Twist, who has appeared in every episode of the season so far and has already been confirmed for further roles in both 73 Yards and subsequent episode Dot and Bubble.

Meanwhile it's been announced that the final two episodes of the season – the aforementioned The Legend of Ruby Sunday and series closer Empire of Death – will be shown in cinemas across the UK next month, so fans can expect to find answers to some of these mysteries on the big screen.

The latest issue of Doctor Who magazine is out now.

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 18th May on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

