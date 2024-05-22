Then, at midnight, as the season finale Empire of Death lands on BBC iPlayer (and Disney Plus internationally), a select group of fans will be treated with seeing the blockbuster conclusion on the big screen.

Tickets go on sale at 9am tomorrow, Thursday 23rd May, and will need to be purchased in advance by anyone hoping to attend. You can find tickets via doctorwhoincinemas.co.uk.

Showrunner Russell T Davies said: "This is a great big rip-roaring finale with the Doctor, Ruby and friends old and new fighting the greatest enemy of their lives. I can't wait for everyone to see it!"

Dominic Walker, Global Business Director at BBC Studios, said: "We're delighted to be working with CinemaLive at such an exciting time for Doctor Who to bring the finale of Ncuti Gatwa's first season as the Doctor to the big screen across the UK.

"Whovians are such a big part of Doctor Who so it was important for us to celebrate the end of the series with an event for fans to come together and celebrate all things Whoniverse."

He added: "We can't wait for fans to see what is in store to conclude the Fifteenth Doctor's first season."

For now, we can only speculate about what the final two episodes hold in store, but fans will be hoping for answers to the questions swirling around Ruby Sunday's origins and the identity of Susan Twist's recurring character.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com last month, Davies explained that fans should do everything they can to watch the finale when it launches at midnight to avoid spoilers.

"I have to say, we are dropping these episodes at midnight, and if ever you’re going to stay up until midnight with a bottle of cider or a box of chocolates and sit there and watch Doctor Who, I would recommend it for that one - because you will be screaming," he said.

"Try to stay unspoilt, because it’s so hard to be unspoilt with things. Try, try, try, and you will have a whale of a time with that one."

