Doctor Who's Colin Baker praises Russell T Davies and David Tennant return
"I was blown away."
It's only a matter of days now until Doctor Who fans finally get to watch the anticipated run of 60th anniversary episodes for themselves.
Fans can't wait to get a glimpse of The Star Beast, Wild Blue Yonder and The Giggle, with the episodes set for release over the coming weeks.
And it seems as though there's plenty to look forward to, according to former Doctor Colin Baker, who has revealed his verdict on the new episodes which see the return of showrunner Russell T Davies and lead actor David Tennant, who will be starring as a different version of the Doctor to his previous Tenth.
Best known for playing the Sixth incarnation of the Doctor in the long-running sci-fi series, Baker told Film Stories that he was "blown away" by the first 60th anniversary episode, The Star Beast.
Baker said: "I was at the preview a couple of nights ago. It was the first [new] David Tennant story... And whereas my lips are sealed about content and all other things, they're not sealed about saying I was blown away.
"David has grabbed it with both hands, and anyone who doesn't see it has my sympathy."
Davies is returning to helm the series as showrunner, with fans excited to see how the series will advance under his guidance – and it seems as though Baker couldn't be more full of praise for the writer after watching The Star Beast.
Baker admitted: "I love Russell T Davies, the man's a genius. He did what John Nathan Turner did as a producer in the '70s and '80s. He's the man for all seasons.
"The thing that John didn't have, that Russell does, is the ability to write magnificent stories and to infuse a nation with a new joy in Doctor Who."
Doctor Who's first 60th anniversary special The Star Beast airs at 6:30pm on Saturday 25th November on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Classic episodes are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.
