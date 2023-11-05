"That's it! Well done one and all," he said in a video shared by fans online. "And many of you really sat there for 14 hours! Well done.

"Thank you – thank you for joining in with DoctorDonnathon here at the Genesis Cinema; it's been a blast.

"And make sure you tune into the Doctor and Donna's newest adventures. It's the 60th anniversary specials on the 25th of November," he added, signing off with his famous "Allons-y".

Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials,09-12-2023,The Giggle,3,The Doctor (DAVID TENNANT), Donna Noble (CATHERINE TATE) and Neil Patrick Harris,BBC STUDIOS 2023 ,Zoe McConnell and Alistair Heap BBC

The #DoctorDonnathon was a global event for all fans to join in and stream the episodes, not just those in attendance at the Genesis Cinema.

The BBC shared the schedule for the watchalong (complete with breaks factored in) which kicked off yesterday at 9:45am GMT.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Tennant and his former companion Donna (played by Catherine Tate) will be returning to screens later this month as part of the three hour-long anniversary specials titled The Star Beast, Wild Blue Yonder and The Giggle.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Classic episodes are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times podcast.