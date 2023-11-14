Colin Baker says big Doctor Who budget has expanded show "magnificently"
The Sixth Doctor actor also said the show "hasn’t been Disneyfied. It’s been Russell T Davies-ified".
Colin Baker has revealed that having access to bigger budgets has "magnificently" expanded the scope of Doctor Who ahead of the upcoming 60th anniversary specials.
The Sixth Doctor actor revealed during an interview with Film Stories that he had seen the first of the three upcoming episodes at a recent preview screening – and although he didn't give anything away he said he was "blown away" by what he saw.
He added that although the dramatic increase to the budget could have ended up hampering the show in some ways, that didn't appear to be the case at all.
“Doctor Who now has a budget… boy it has a budget – and that could kill the programme," he said.
"Too much money, for something like Doctor Who, you could kill it. But it hasn’t. What he’s done is enabled them to do the things they could only hint at before and do them credibly, wonderfully, and magnificently.”
In the same interview, Baker also sang the praises of both returning showrunner Russell T Davies and star David Tennant, who is set to play a different incarnation of the Doctor than the one he made famous in his previous stint on the show.
“David has grabbed it with both hands and anyone who doesn’t see it has my sympathy. I might not have watched it, I don’t know… But I’m so glad I did. And now I’ll probably watch all the others. Disney is involved, but it hasn’t been Disneyfied. It’s been Russell T Davies-ified! And that’s a good thing," He said.
Davies himself recently teased that some of the upcoming specials would be "dark" and "weird" – adding that he wanted the first of the three to be more family-friendly before ramping up the scariness slightly in future instalments.
"The second one... darker and weird," he said, adding: "It's not super scary, it's just weird. It's genuinely weird, it's really nice – that stretched the whole design team as to how to make it and how to get this stuff on screen."
