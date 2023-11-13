Russell T Davies says more Doctor Who colourisations are coming
The Daleks won't be the only classic Doctor Who story being re-edited and colourised.
As we approach the release of the colourised version of early Doctor Who story The Daleks, showrunner Russell T Davies has now seemingly confirmed that more colourisations of classic episodes are on the way.
The colourised version of The Daleks will be a 75-minute feature-length story, having been re-edited from its original seven 25-minute episodes.
Now, speaking in an interview for this month's Doctor Who Magazine, Davies said: "Doctor Who is very busy and very mad, but it's been a constant source of joy for me and Phil that every couple of weeks we can return to The Daleks and see how it's coming along.
"I absolutely love it. I really think it validates everything we set out to do. And we're starting work on next year's already..."
As of now, we have no further information regarding next year's colourised story, but hopefully more details should be released in due course.
The colourised version of The Daleks is one of a number of Doctor Who projects being released as part of the show's 60th anniversary, with the celebrations culminating in three specials starring David Tennant and Catherine Tate.
This week will see the release of a short scene connected to those episodes for Children in Need, with Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor meeting a mysterious new character played by Mawaan Rizwan.
Tennant said of the scene: "Every year that I was on Doctor Who, we did something for BBC Children in Need, so it only feels right to be doing something this year.
"Children in Need is a national tradition, it’s certainly a BBC tradition, and Doctor Who is part of that. I’m so glad we’re able to give Children in Need viewers this little extra treat."
The latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine is available now. Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Classic episodes are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.
