Now, speaking in an interview for this month's Doctor Who Magazine, Davies said: "Doctor Who is very busy and very mad, but it's been a constant source of joy for me and Phil that every couple of weeks we can return to The Daleks and see how it's coming along.

"I absolutely love it. I really think it validates everything we set out to do. And we're starting work on next year's already..."

As of now, we have no further information regarding next year's colourised story, but hopefully more details should be released in due course.

The colourised version of The Daleks is one of a number of Doctor Who projects being released as part of the show's 60th anniversary, with the celebrations culminating in three specials starring David Tennant and Catherine Tate.

This week will see the release of a short scene connected to those episodes for Children in Need, with Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor meeting a mysterious new character played by Mawaan Rizwan.

Tennant said of the scene: "Every year that I was on Doctor Who, we did something for BBC Children in Need, so it only feels right to be doing something this year.

"Children in Need is a national tradition, it’s certainly a BBC tradition, and Doctor Who is part of that. I’m so glad we’re able to give Children in Need viewers this little extra treat."

