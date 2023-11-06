Not only that, but the colourisation will be followed by a repeat of 2013's An Adventure in Space and Time, the one-off special about the making of the show's first episode, starring David Bradley as William Hartnell.

There will also be a five-minute documentary on Hartnell airing alongside it.

For the colourisation, Doctor Who's second ever serial, which is collectively known as The Daleks, has also been edited down, with its seven 25-minute episodes being recut as a 75-minute feature-length outing.

Doctor Who - The Daleks. BBC

When it was first announced, Phil Collinson, executive producer on Doctor Who, said: "It’s been my absolute pleasure to spend these past 12 months working with such a talented team to breathe new life into this classic adventure - a story that is literally the foundation stone of all that Doctor Who has become.

Read more:

"The original is a masterpiece of 1960s television drama, and this new version stands on the shoulders of the pioneering spirit of 1960s Doctor Who."

The serial was originally transmitted between December 1963 to February 1964, and introduced audiences to the Doctor's most recognisable foe.

As well as airing on BBC Four, the colourisation will be available on BBC iPlayer, as part of the service's new Whoniverse collection.

The collection includes over 800 episodes of Doctor Who, as well as a host of spin-offs including Torchwood, The Sarah Jane Adventures and the recently released Tales of the TARDIS.

