The first season ended on quite the dramatic note, with Janet (Vinette Robinson) having actually been sent back in time and now, it looks as though George (Paapa Essiedu) is back on a mission of redemption.

Essiedu reprises his leading role, with season 2 also seeing the return of Anjli Mohindra, Caroline Quentin and Charly Clive.

Joining the cast for season 2 are also some new faces including Colin Salmon (EastEnders), Royce Pierreson (The Witcher), Safia Oakley-Green (Sherwood), Lorne MacFadyen (Vigil), Zoe Telford (Genius), Sam Troughton (Litvinenko) and James Atherton (Hollyoaks).

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Lazarus Project season 2.

The Lazarus Project cast: Full list of actors and characters in season 2

Many of the season 1 cast are back to reprise their roles for season 2, but the second season also sees the introduction of some brand new characters that are likely set to make a splash in the sci-fi saga.

The full list of characters is below, but scroll down to find out more about how they slot into the drama and where you've seen them before.

Paapa Essiedu as George

Anjli Mohindra as Archie

Charly Clive as Sarah

Rudi Dharmalingam as Shiv

Caroline Quentin as Wes

Tom Burke as Rebrov

Vinette Robinson as Janet

Salóme Gunnarsdóttir as Greta

Colin Salmon as Lerner

Royce Pierreson as Bryson

Amaree Ali as Young Bryson

Safia Oakley-Green as Becky

Lorne MacFadyen as Cormac

Zoe Telford as Dr Gray

Sam Troughton as Samson

Brian Gleeson as Ross

Lukas Loughran as The Dane

Elaine Tan as Zhang

James Atherton

Paapa Essiedu plays George

Paapa Essiedu as George in The Lazarus Project season 2. Sky UK

Who is George? George is the brilliant app developer turned unlikely time traveller at the centre of The Lazarus Project. He seemingly had the life he'd always dreamed of, but finds himself re-living the same six months over and over. When the Project learns of his existence, he is recruited and will do anything to help turn back the clock.

Where have I seen Paapa Essiedu before? Essiedu rose to prominence after his roles as Kwame in critically acclaimed series I May Destroy You and as Alex Dumani in Gangs of London. He has since starred in The Capture season 2, Black Mirror season 6 episode Demon 79, and performed in the National Theatre production of The Effect.

Anjli Mohindra plays Archie

The cast of The Lazarus Project season 2. Sky UK

Who is Archie? Archie is one of the main and dependable agents in The Lazarus Project, having always been an intelligent star throughout her childhood and past in MI5.

Where have I seen Anjli Mohindra before? Mohindra is known for her roles in Doctor Who spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures and in BBC hit thriller Bodyguard. She has also starred in Vigil, The Suspect and The Peripheral.

Charly Clive plays Sarah

Charly Clive as Sarah and Paapa Essiedu as George in The Lazarus Project. Sky

Who is Sarah? Sarah is George's girlfriend and works as a school teacher in London while George has been experiencing time resets, unbeknownst to her. But according to Sky: "Sarah is about to become the spark that sets off a chain of events with the world’s fate on the line."

Where have I seen Charly Clive before? Clive has starred in All My Friends Hate Me, Pure and the first season of The Lazarus Project.

Rudi Dharmalingam plays Shiv

Rudi Dharmalingam as Shiv in The Lazarus Project. Sky

Who is Shiv? Shiv has been able to understand time jumps since birth, giving him a different experience to his peers. He has a major moral code and sets out to bring George back into the Project, even if his belief in the work wavers at times.

Where have I seen Rudi Dharmalingam before? Dharmalingam is known for his roles in Hollyoaks, The Split, Our Girl and Wakefield. He has also starred in Coronation Street, Casualty and The Cleaner.

Caroline Quentin plays Wes

Caroline Quentin as Wes in The Lazarus Project season 2. Sky UK

Who is Wes? The leader of The Lazarus Project, Wes is a formidable leader who makes the call as to when the world needs to reset. Although it's a decision that's met with pleas from all sides, she remains unflinchingly ruthless.

Where have I seen Caroline Quentin before? Quentin has starred in various shows over the years, rising to fame in her role as Dorothy in Men Behaving Badly and as Maddie Magellan in Jonathan Creek. She has also starred in Life of Riley, Blue Murder and appeared on Strictly Come Dancing season 18 as a contestant.

Tom Burke plays Rebrov

Tom Burke as Rebrov in The Lazarus Project. Sky

Who is Rebrov? A former Lazarus Project agent, Rebrov has been described as one of the many traitors of the project. With every time jump, he only gets more dangerous, but will he succeed in stopping the time jumps altogether?

Where have I seen Tom Burke before? Burke is known for his leading role in Strike as Cormoran Strike but is also known for his roles in The Musketeers, War & Peace and Mank.

Vinette Robinson plays Janet

Vinette Robinson as Janet in The Lazarus Project. Sky

Who is Janet? Janet is the ex-partner of Rebrov but, unlike him, hasn't gone as rogue, but is a former Lazarus Project agent who has turned her back on the team. She works for rebel group, Blackbird, and is also stuck in 2012 after the dramatic season 1 finale.

Where have I seen Vinette Robinson before? Robinson has most recently led the casts of BBC's Boiling Point, which followed on from the hit 2021 film, and ITV's Six Four alongside Kevin McKidd. She has also appeared in Doctor Who, Sherlock and Black Mirror.

Salóme Gunnarsdóttir plays Greta

Salóme Gunnarsdóttir as Greta in The Lazarus Project. Sky

Who is Greta? Coming from the Danish armed forces, Greta is another formidable Lazarus Project agent.

Where have I seen Salóme Gunnarsdóttir before? Gunnarsdóttir has most recently starred in ITV's The Reunion, but has also appeared in Valhalla, Pennyworth and Knightfall.

Brian Gleeson plays Ross

Brian Gleeson as Ross in The Lazarus Project. Sky

Who is Ross? Ross was a one-time Lazarus Project agent and was partnered with Archie during one of the most complex and difficult cases in the organisation’s history. The pair have a fraught history, which led to Ross sacrificing himself and leaving Archie heartbroken in the process.

Where have I seen Brian Gleeson before? Gleeson is known for his roles in Peaky Blinders, Bad Sisters and The Mandalorian, and recently starred in the final season of Top Boy alongside Barry Keoghan.

Colin Salmon plays Lerner

Colin Salmon as Lerner in The Lazarus Project. Sky

Who is Lerner? Not much is currently known about Lerner, but we do know, from the looks of the trailer, that he appears to be some kind of top dog who is intent on implementing a suspicious agenda.

Where have I seen Colin Salmon before? Salmon is currently starring as George Knight in EastEnders, having joined the cast earlier this year. He has also starred in Doctor Who, Merlin, three James Bond films and Krypton.

The Lazarus Project returns for season 2 on Wednesday 15th November. Season 1 is available to watch now via Sky and NOW – sign up for Sky TV here.

