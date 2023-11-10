Meanwhile, Sarah (Charly Clive) now knows everything about what George has been up to, and has been enlisted into the Lazarus Project - plus, there are plenty more twists to come, as writer Joe Barton recently teased.

But for now, we're handing over to star of the show Anjli Mohindra, who plays Archie, to exclusively recap season 1 for RadioTimes.com.

What happened in The Lazarus Project season 1? Full recap

As Archie explains in the video, "The date is July 1st. Life is good for George, until he wakes up on the same day and realises he's stuck in some kind of time loop.

"Unable to understand, George spirals and Sarah leaves him. That's when he meets me, Archie. I promised to answer all of George's questions should the loop repeat again.

"Six months pass, and just like clockwork... George and I meet again, and I revealed George is something different.

"George has the rare ability to record time jumps all orchestrated by us, the Lazarus Project.

"We've been preventing the world from ending for years, undoing time to a particular date known as a checkpoint - in this case, 1st July, and we keep resetting until our mission is complete.

Paapa Essiedu as George and Caroline Quentin as Wes in The Lazarus Project season 2. Sky

"I invite George to join the Lazarus Project to help with our mission of saving the world. He accepts. Nice one, George. George joins us on his first mission. A nuclear warhead called Big Boy has been stolen by Dennis Rebrov, a former employee turned traitor. We track him down in Paris but he gets the better of us and detonates.

"Once again, we wake up on 1st July, our mission incomplete.

"We continue to pursue Rebrov while George stays at home with Sarah. One fateful morning, she's hospitalised when she's hit by a truck on her way to work. I call George to tell him Rebrov's been captured, which means no time jump, and no guarantee of saving Sarah.

"George asks us to turn back time to save Sarah. Unfortunately, that's not how the Lazarus Project works, and Sarah sadly dies.

"So George turns the one man he knows can help him get her back: Rebrov. Rebrov tells George that the only way to get Sarah back is to detonate Big Boy. George agrees to the mission and heads to Barcelona to meet Rebrov's contact and the only person who can build him a detonator. Her name is Janet, also an ex member of the Lazarus Project.

"Rebrov and Janet were once lovers who lost a child in favour of a mission, so they both turned their backs on the team.

"Now armed with a detonator, George heads to Romania to track down Big Boy. Shiv, another member of the Lazarus Project, gets suspicious and follows him. George shoots and kills him.

"Eventually, he's able to locate Big Boy and detonates it on Russian territory. George is called back to the Lazarus project to explain everything. He successfully frames Shiv, but his mission has failed. The damage isn't great enough to turn back time.

"So George takes things one step further, killing that a Russian ambassador and inciting war. The Lazarus Project has no choice but to turn back. Boom, the clock has been reset. Sarah and Shiv are alive and Rebrov is free.

"George is happy until Sarah leaves him again. We locate Shiv in Hamburg. He's got himself mixed up in a hostage situation. The hostage is Janet, but there's no sign of her and no sign of Shiv.

"Rhui a former agent of the Chinese government appears to be involved too. That's an understatement. George returns to his apartment and he's attacked by Shiv. He shoots Shiv at exactly 0:00 hours on July 1st.

"While disposing of his body, George finds a bloody note in Shiv's pocket. A few weeks pass, and for reasons unknown, time resets again to the exact time that he shoots and kills Shiv.

Anjli Mohindra as Archie and Elaine Tan as Rhui in The Lazarus project season 2. Sky

"Someone's made a copy of the Lazarus Project's black hole, and time will keep resetting until we find a way to destroy it. I tracked down Rhui, who informs me that the Chinese government is responsible. Janet is the only one who can fix it, but we can't find her anywhere. It's then that I finally find out about George's dealings with Janet.

"I told George that he needs to find a way to save him. So he sets off to discover what was written on the bloody note in Shiv's pocket. Shiv's only one he knows where Janet is. Rebrov's also looking for Janet, so he turns up at George's apartment. George shares the note with Rebrov - but before he can say anything, time resets all over again.

"George manages to revive Shiv, who reveals that Rebrov is the key. Rebrov shows up at Lazarus HQ to reveal what was on that note. It's a code that he and Janet would share with each other if ever they got in trouble, one that he last received in a text message back in 2012. So someone has found a way to send Janet back in time. To get her back, we need his help.

"And that's what brings us up to season 2. It's bigger, bolder, 100 times more bats**t - and I think you're really going to want to see it."

