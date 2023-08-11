The cast is led by Ioan Gruffudd (Fantastic Four, Liar) as Thomas Degalais, while the rest of the cast boast a raft of international talent including Ivanna Sakhno (Pacific Rim Uprising) and Grégory Fitoussi (Peaky Blinders, Spiral).

But who else stars in the ITV series? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Reunion.

The Reunion cast: All the characters and actors in ITV drama

Ioan Gruffudd as Thomas Degalais

Ivanna Sakhno as Vinca Rockwell

Vahina Giocante as Fanny Brahimi

Grégory Fitoussi as Maxime Biancardini

Dervla Kirwan as Annabelle Degalais

Rupert Graves as Richard Degalais

Shemss Audat as Manon Agostini

Salóme Gunnarsdóttir as Alexis Deville

Stella Lelouch as young Fanny

Billy Gunnion as young Thomas

Loyan Pons De Vier as young Maxime

Cosimo Fusco as Francis Biancardini

Mathias Van Kachie as Stephane Pianelli

Clara Simpson as Zelie Bookmans

The Reunion: IOAN GRUFFUDD as Thomas. ITV

Who is Thomas Degalais? A successful author, we meet Thomas 25 years after the disappearance of his friend Vinca. When he gets a mysterious invitation to his French boarding school's reunion, he can't help but wonder if it'll bring up answers about Vinca.

Where have I seen Ioan Gruffudd before? Gruffudd is perhaps best known for his role as Dr Reed Richards aka Mr Fantastic in the Fantastic Four and The Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer movies. He also starred in ITV thriller Liar opposite Joanne Froggatt and San Andreas, opposite Dwayne Johnson and Carla Gugino.

Ivanna Sakhno as Vinca Rockwell

The Reunion: IVANNA SAKHNO as Vinca Rockwell. ITV

Who is Vinca Rockwell? Vinca is a mystery today, as much as she was 25 years ago when she went missing. Her friends, especially Thomas, haven't quite gotten their heads round her disappearance and are intent on finding out what happened to her.

Where have I seen Ivanna Sakhno before? The Ukranian-American actress is best known for her roles in Pacific Rim Uprising and The Spy Who Dumped Me. She is also set to star in upcoming Disney Plus series, Ahsoka.

Vahina Giocante as Fanny Brahimi

The Reunion: IOAN GRUFFUDD as Thomas and VAHINA GIOCANTE as Fanny. ITV

Who is Fanny Brahimi? Fanny was part of the tight-knit friendship group 25 years ago and was teenage sweethearts with Thomas. Now, she's an accomplished doctor who may still hold a flame for Thomas and also is hiding a secret of her own.

Where have I seen Vahina Giocante before? The French actress has starred in numerous French films over the years including Lila Says, No Scandal and Bellamy. She has also starred in series such as SKAM France, Mata Hari and Maigret: Les petits cochons sans queue.

Grégory Fitoussi as Maxime Biancardini

The Reunion: GREGORY FITOUSSI as Maxime. ITV

Who is Maxime Biancardini? Maxime is a high-flying politician, enjoying life with his husband and their two young daughters. But he did something terrible and fiercely loyal for Thomas years ago that haunts him each day.

Where have I seen Grégory Fitoussi before? The French actor is perhaps best known for starring as Henri Leclair in ITV's Mr Selfridge, as well as Channel 4/Walter Presents' Spin, Mirage and Peaky Blinders.

Dervla Kirwan as Annabelle Degalais

Dervla Kirwan. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harlan Coben

Who is Annabelle Degalais? Annabelle is Thomas' mother who used to teach at the boarding school that he and his friends went to, St-Ex. But when Thomas returns to visit, their distance has never been more palpable.

Where have I seen Dervla Kirwan before? Kirwan has starred in numerous well-known productions over the years including Doctor Who, Strangers, Silent Witness, The Stranger and Alibi's Smother.

Shemss Audat as Manon Agostini

The Reunion: IOAN GRUFFUDD as Thomas and SHEMSS AUDAT as Manon. ITV

Who is Manon Agostini? Manon is a local police officer who also happens to be another former St-Ex pupil. She begins to grow suspicious of the role her fellow students played in Vinca’s disappearance.

Where have I seen Shemss Audat before? Audat is best known for her role in crime thriller Chronicles of the Sun, but has also had appearances in Mongeville, Tandem and Plus Belle La Vie.

The Reunion is available to watch on ITVX and will air on ITV1 on Friday 11th August 2023. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV guide and Streaming Guide to see what’s on tonight.

