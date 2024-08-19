"I would recommend you have a candle, tissues, water and that you just breathe," said Patton of the documentary. "Take breaks if you have to, but we do want you to finish it and then I want you to share it with someone else."

But what is this emotional documentary and how can you watch it? Read on for everything you need to know about Daughters.

What is Daughters about?

As noted above, Daughters is an eight-year long documentary that follows Aubrey, Santana, Raziah and Ja'Ana as they prepare for a Daddy Daughter Dance with their fathers who are in prison.

The film sees the girls speak about "their aspirations, dreams and the emotional toll of their fathers' absence, compounded by the constraints of virtual visits", as they reveal "a profound wisdom and resilience beyond their years".

"I had a vision of how powerful I thought the dance was going to be," said Rae about the event shown across the documentary.

How to watch Daughters

Daughters. Netflix

Daughters is available to watch on Netflix now.

The feature-length film was released on Netflix on Wednesday 14th August, and is one hour and 48 minutes long.

What have critics said about Daughters?

Daughters has received positive reviews across the board, with The Observer hailing it as a "terrific" film.

Vulture praised the documentary, saying: "The filmmaking, the way the directors have shot and assembled their material, takes it to a different level."

Meanwhile, The Rolling Stone said the documentary serves as "a reminder that our penal system is broken", assuring readers that "there will be tears".

