Cue jokes about the frequent delays that passengers face on the UK's famously unreliable rail network, but the characters in the Nightsleeper cast are facing worse than a replacement bus (if you can imagine such a thing).

In fact, their lives are put in extreme danger when a mysterious hacker seizes control of the train, leaving cyber security boss Abby (Alexandra Roach) and detective Joe Roag (Joe Cole) in a desperate race to shut them down.

If you're suitably intrigued, scroll on for everything you need to know about Nightsleeper on BBC One and iPlayer.

More like this

Nightsleeper premieres on BBC One and iPlayer at 9pm on Sunday 15th September 2024.

Parth Thakerar and Alexandra Roach in Nightsleeper. Euston Films/Mark Mainz/BBC

Episode 2 will be on screens just a day later on Monday 16th September, with the show airing on Sundays and Mondays for the following fortnight to complete its six-episode run.

Alternatively, all episodes will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Sunday 15th September for those who just can't wait to find out what happens.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Nightsleeper cast

Joe Cole stars in Nightsleeper. Euston Films/Mark Mainz/BBC

The Nightsleeper cast is led by Peaky Blinders and Gangs of London alum Joe Cole, who plays detective Joe Roag, who happens to be in the wrong place at the wrong time in very Die Hard fashion.

He manages to make contact with cyber security director Abby Aysgarth, played by Alexandra Roach (of Bodies and Men Up), who is his only hope in stopping a grave threat in its tracks.

The cast of Nightsleeper also includes Ruth Madeley (Doctor Who), James Cosmo (Game of Thrones), Katie Leung (Harry Potter), Sharon Rooney (Barbie), Alex Ferns (Andor), Sharon Small (The Bay), Lois Chimimba (Still Up) and Leah MacRae (Rosie Molloy) as passengers on the fateful journey.

Meanwhile, David Threlfall (Shameless) plays an eccentric cyber expert called in to assist by Abby, much to the chagrin of her colleagues who despise him.

Nightsleeper plot: What is it about?

Alexandra Roach in Nightsleeper. BBC/Euston Films

Nightsleeper follows the heart-pounding events that ensue when a train travelling from Glasgow to London is "hackjacked", meaning it is being controlled solely by a remote, unknown and malicious force.

The combined efforts of Joe Roag, a detective who happens to be on board, and cyber security director Abby Aysgarth, who is communicating with him over the phone, is hoped to bring the sinister plot to a screeching halt – before its too late.

Nightsleeper creator Nick Leather revealed that, after consulting with a cyber expert, a railway designer and an "ethical hacker", he was left assured that the scenario he had imagined was far from impossible in real life.

"Not only could it happen, but – after a couple of hours of pooling their collective expertise – they decided they could almost certainly carry out a so-called 'hackjack' between them," he explained.

"I was shocked… and a bit scared… and kind of delighted… and definitely exhilarated – all the things I want the audience to feel now watching our show."

Nightsleeper trailer

Check out the trailer for Nightsleeper below – and tune in this weekend.

Nightsleeper premieres on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 15th September 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.