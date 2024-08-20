Featuring interviews from detectives, reporters, lawyers and jurors recounting their experiences in real time, the documentary also includes a conversation with Amber Frey and, for the first time, her mother Sharon Rocha and Laci's close friends.

Across the three episodes, they speak candidly about Laci's death, their memories of Laci and the impact her death had on their lives - in the hopes that "in coming forward to tell Laci's story for a new generation, they might empower other women experiencing intimate partner violence to escape a similarly tragic fate".

But what exactly happened to Laci Peterson? Read on for all you need to know.

What happened to Laci Peterson?

Laci Peterson. Netflix

Over the Christmas period of 2002, Laci Peterson was reported missing from her home in California after taking her dog for a walk. At the time, she was eight months pregnant with her first child.

Her husband, Scott Lee Peterson, reported her disappearance to the authorities and a massive search of the Modesto area was organised by law enforcement, with the police suspecting foul play.

Months later, a couple discovered the body of a late-term male foetus in San Fransisco Bay, and the following day, the body of a pregnant woman had washed onto the shore a mile away from where the baby was found.

It was then verified that they were the bodies of Laci and her unborn son, whom the couple had named Conner.

According to reports, Laci's head, neck, forearms and a part of her leg were missing. Due to her body being exposed to the saltwater and sea life, investigators were unable to determine the cause of her death.

Who is Scott Lee Peterson and where is he now?

Scott Lee Peterson (C) with defence attorney Mark Geragos (L). Al Golub-Pool/Getty Images

Scott Lee Peterson is 51 years old and is currently serving a life sentence without parole at Mule Creek State Prison in California.

In November 2004, Peterson was convicted on two counts of murder, one in the first degree for Laci's death and in the second degree for their unborn son.

To this day, he pleads not guilty and maintains his innocence, and is currently working towards a retrial with the Los Angeles Innocence Project.

"On 18th January 2024, the Los Angeles Innocence Project filed motions seeking DNA testing and post-conviction discovery on behalf of its client, Scott Peterson," the organisation said in a statement.

"Any and all inquiries about Mr Peterson’s case should be directed to the Los Angeles Innocence Project, a non-profit organisation wholly independent of the Innocence Project."

American Murder: Laci Peterson is available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.