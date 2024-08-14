The three-parter explores the case that dominated the media over two decades ago, told through news clips, interrogation footage and courtroom cameras.

As well as this, the series will feature interviews with detectives, reporters, lawyers and jurors who recount their experiences - including input from Amber Frey and, for the first time, Laci's mother Sharon Rocha and a trio of her childhood friends.

But what happened to Laci Peterson and who is the man imprisoned for her murder? Read on to find out the key facts behind American Murder: Laci Peterson.

What happened to Laci Peterson?

A memorial service for Laci Peterson. Debbie Noda-Pool/Getty Images

In 2002, Laci Peterson was reported missing from her home in California, while eight months pregnant with her first child.

After her disappearance was alerted to authorities, a massive search of the Modesto area was organised by law enforcement, with the police suspecting foul play.

Following Laci's disappearance, 27-year-old Amber Frey contacted the police hotline after seeing a news article about the case. Frey had been dating Scott a month before Laci disappeared, but he had told her he was a widower.

From then, the police asked Frey to record her phone calls with Scott.

In April 2003, a couple discovered the body of a late-term male foetus in San Fransisco Bay, and the following day, the body of a pregnant woman had washed onto the shore a mile away from where the baby was found.

It was then verified that they were the bodies of Laci and her child.

Who is Scott Lee Peterson?

(L-R) Mark Geragos and Kirk McAlister with Scott Lee Peterson. Al Golub-Pool/Getty Images

Scott Lee Peterson is 51 years old, and prior to his incarceration, he owned a crate-packing company.

Five days after Laci's body was found, Peterson was arrested with survival and camping equipment, medication, $15,000 in cash, two driver's licenses and four mobile phones in his car.

In addition to this, his hair had been dyed blonde and he was later charged with two counts of murder - which he pleaded not guilty to.

Where is Scott Lee Peterson now?

Scott Lee Peterson is currently serving a life sentence without parole at Mule Creek State Prison in California.

In November 2004, Peterson was convicted of on two counts of murder, one in the first degree for Laci's death and in the second degree for her child, Conner.

To this day, he pleads not guilty and maintains his innocence, and is currently working towards a retrial with the Los Angeles Innocence Project.

"On 18th January 2024, the Los Angeles Innocence Project filed motions seeking DNA testing and post-conviction discovery on behalf of its client, Scott Peterson," the organisation said in a statement.

"Any and all inquiries about Mr Peterson’s case should be directed to the Los Angeles Innocence Project, a non-profit organisation wholly independent of the Innocence Project."

