The main cast are all back, including Joe Gilgun as Vinnie, Michelle Keegan as Erin, Ryan Sampson as Tommo, Tom Hanson as Cardi, Bronagh Gallagher as Carol, Joanna Higson as Sugar, Aaron Heffernan as Ash, Parth Thakerar as JJ, Bhavna Limbachia as Meena and Steve Evets as Jim.

Co-creator Danny Brocklehurst said in a statement: "It’s always a delight bringing this magical show to audiences, and I can’t wait for viewers to see what’s next for all of them. Showcasing series six is going to be very special. Expect the unexpected…"

The official synopsis for season 6 says: "After an epic end to the last season, the gang are back with as much wild adventure and hilarity as ever.

"Reeling from the explosive encounter with Manolito, they set about getting their lives back in order. Only now the landscape is changing, people are getting older and the question of growing up looms in the air.

"But what does 'growing up' mean to a bunch like this?

"Season 6 is a madcap journey involving man-eating crocodiles, bigamists and a naked cult. The MacDonaghs are creating trouble again, stepping it up a gear as they get high on new-found power.

"And amongst all this, we’re taken on an emotional roller coaster, with some heartfelt goodbyes and new love interests on the horizon."

Season 6 will air in September, and the show has also already been renewed for a seventh season, which is in production now.

When the seventh season was announced, Brocklehurst said: "Season 7! How did this happen?!? Brassic is a delight to make and it's a privilege to create more chaos for our loyal and loving audience."

Brassic season 6 will air in September on Sky Max and NOW.

