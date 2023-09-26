The new four-parter follows Carly (Vinette Robinson) as the new head chef of Point North, but will she be able to cultivate a calmer working environment than her former boss and friend, Andy?

As well as Graham and Robinson reprising their roles as Andy and Carly, a lot of the movie's cast is set to return, as well as some brand new characters.

The series takes on more of an in-depth focus of some of the characters, with the synopsis promising episodes that will follow "the team as the stresses of keeping the restaurant running bear down on them amidst a hospitality industry in crisis".

Read on to find out more about the extensive cast of Boiling Point, including who they star as in the series and where you've seen them before.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Boiling Point TV series cast: Full list of characters and actors in BBC drama

As well as returning actors reprising their roles from the film, there's a host of new characters to get acquainted with, as new chefs and front-of-house staff join the team at Point North. Find the full list below and scroll down for more about the main cast.

Vinette Robinson as Carly

Stephen Graham as Andy Jones

Ray Panthaki as Freeman

Hannah Walters as Emily

Joel MacCormack as Liam Astrid

Gary Lamont as Dean

Izuka Hoyle as Camille

Daniel Larkai as Jake

Hannah Traylen as Holly

Steven Ogg as Nick

Stephen McMillan as Jamie

Taz Skylar as Billy

Áine Rose Daly as Robyn

Stephen Odubola as Johnny

Shaun Fagan as Bolton

Missy Haysom as Kit

Ahmed Malek as Musa

Cathy Tyson as Vivian

Vinette Robinson plays Carly

Boiling Point: Carly. BBC/Boiling Point TV Limited/Kevin Baker

Who is Carly? Carly is the head chef of Dalston restaurant, Point North. After being the sous chef for her friend and boss, Andy, in the film, she's setting out to make sure her kitchen isn't as chaotic or stressful as his. But will she succeed?

Where have I seen Vinette Robinson before? Robinson has most recently led the cast of ITVX's Six Four alongside Kevin McKidd. Robinson has had other numerous standout roles in Doctor Who as Rosa Parks, in Sherlock as sergeant Sally Donovan, as Janet in The Lazarus Project and in Black Mirror and Waterloo Road.

Stephen Graham plays Andy Jones

Stephen Graham as Andy Jones in Boiling Point. BBC/Ascendant Fox/Kevin Baker

Who is Andy Jones? Things were left on a pretty major cliffhanger for Andy at the end of the film. After suffering from a heart attack, Andy is no longer a head chef, and Jones & Sons has closed. From the first-look images, it seems as though Andy is living a solitary life away from the kitchen, but will he be supportive of Carly's new venture?

Where have I seen Stephen Graham before? Chances are you've seen Graham in a number of roles over the years, with the actor having had notable roles in Gangs of New York and This Is England, as well as its subsequent TV series. Graham has starred in Line of Duty season 5, The Virtues, Time, Peaky Blinders, The Walk-In and Code 404, and is set to star in Netflix's Bodies and Disney Plus's A Thousand Blows.

Ray Panthaki plays Freeman

Ray Panthaki as Freeman in Boiling Point. BBC/Boiling Point TV Limited,James Stack

Who is Freeman? Freeman is one of the main returning chefs following Carly to Point North, where he serves as her sous chef.

Where have I seen Ray Panthaki before? Soap fans will undoubtedly recognise Panthaki for his role as Ronny in Eastenders back in 2003, but he has also had notable roles in Marcella, Gangs of London, Away, Kidulthood and Colette, to name a few.

Hannah Walters plays Emily

Hannah Walters as Emily in Boiling Point. BBC/Boiling Point TV Limited,James Stack

Who is Emily? Emily is the mother figure of the kitchen and the head pastry chef at Point North, having followed Carly and majority of the team from Jones & Sons.

Where have I seen Hannah Walters before? Walters serves as executive producer on the BBC series alongside husband Stephen Graham. Walters reprises her film role in the series but has starred in ITV's Malpractice, This Is England and its series, Whitechapel, PRU and Time.

Joel MacCormack plays Liam Astrid

Joel MacCormack as Liam Astrid and Ray Panthaki as Freeman in Boiling Point. BBC/Boiling Point TV Limited,James Stack

Who is Liam Astrid? Liam is a new character in Boiling Point and is one of the leading businessmen behind Point North, hoping they can secure further investment.

Where have I seen Joel MacCormack before? MacCormack has starred in series like Wolf Hall and Exile, as well as films like Ready Player One and Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw.

Gary Lamont plays Dean

Gary Lamont as Dean in Boiling Point. BBC/Boiling Point TV Limited,James Stack

Who is Dean? Dean is one of the familiar and bubbly front-of-house faces from the film - but this time around, he's the restaurant manager of Point North.

Where have I seen Gary Lamont before? Lamont has starred in a number of TV series including River City, I Hate Suzie, Outlander, Karen Pirie and The North Water.

Izuka Hoyle plays Camille

Izuka Hoyle as Camille in Boiling Point. BBC/ Ascendant Fox,Kevin Baker

Who is Camille? Camille is another returning chef from the Boiling Point film but seems to be settling in much better as she continues to grapple with being French in an English-language kitchen.

Where have I seen Izuka Hoyle before? Hoyle has starred in BBC's Clique, Prime Video's The Wheel of Time and Big Boys, as well as featuring in a number of West End productions like Six: The Musical, Sylvia and Malory Towers.

Daniel Larkai plays Jake

Daniel Larkai as Jake in Boiling Point. BBC/Ascendant Fox,Kevin Baker

Who is Jake? Jake is one of the kitchen porters and works closely with Holly, but he isn't as committed to the role as she is, taking regular breaks and sneaking off.

Where have I seen Daniel Larkai before? Larkai reprises his role from the 2021 film and has starred in ITV's Malpractice, as well as films Villain and Split Sole.

Hannah Traylen plays Holly

Hannah Traylen as Holly in Boiling Point. BBC/Ascendant Fox,Kevin Baker

Who is Holly? Holly is another kitchen porter at Point North.

Where have I seen Hannah Traylen before? Traylen reprises her role from the Boiling Point film - but has also starred in BBC's Ridley Road, Beyond Paradise, Behind Her Eyes and Unforgotten.

Stephen McMillan plays Jamie

Stephen McMillan as Jamie in Boiling Point. BBC/Ascendant Fox,Kevin Baker

Who is Jamie? Jamie works alongside Emily as one of the pastry chefs at Point North, continuing to hone his craft amid an ongoing battle with mental health and self-harm, as explored in the film.

Where have I seen Stephen McMillan before? Aside from his role in both the Boiling Point film and series, McMillan has starred in The North Water, The Lesson and Dead Shot.

Taz Skylar plays Billy

Taz Skylar as Billy and Áine Rose Daly as Robyn in Boiling Point. BBC/Boiling Point TV Limited,James Stack

Who is Billy? Billy is the charismatic and cheeky bartender who is going out with Robyn.

Where have I seen Taz Skylar before? Skylar reprises his role as Billy from the film, but has more recently been one of the series leads of Netflix's One Piece as Sanji. He has also featured in The Lazarus Project, short film Split Sole and Agatha Raisin.

Áine Rose Daly plays Robyn

Áine Rose Daly as Robyn in Boiling Point. BBC/Ascendant Fox,Kevin Baker

Who is Robyn? Robyn is one of the waitresses at Point North, although hospitality is far from her main passion.

Where have I seen Áine Rose Daly before? Daly is a singer-songwriter, as well as an actress who has starred in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and Hanna.

Stephen Odubola plays Johnny

Stephen Odubola as Johnny in Boiling Point. BBC/Ascendant Fox,Kevin Baker

Who is Johnny? Johnny is one of the new chefs in Point North and is thrown in the deep end upon his start in the kitchen.

Where have I seen Stephen Odubola before? Odubola has starred in films like Blue Story and A Violent Man, as well as featuring in series like The Sandman and Holby City.

Shaun Fagan plays Bolton

Shaun Fagan as Bolton in Boiling Point. BBC/Boiling Point TV Limited,James Stack

Who is Bolton? Bolton is one of the new faces in the series and isn't afraid of sharing his opinion or details of his personal life to his colleagues.

Where have I seen Shaun Fagan before? Fagan has featured in ITV's Malpractice as well as a number of short films like Bud and Needs Must.

Missy Haysom plays Kit

Missy Haysom as Kit in Boiling Point. BBC/Ascendant Fox,Kevin Baker

Who is Kit? Kit is one of the new front-of-house members of staff at Point North. Speaking about casting Haysom in the role at a screening of the first episode at BFI Southbank, director Philip Barantini revealed that Haysom "blew us away" and wanted to make the character non-binary to reflect their own identity.

Where have I seen Missy Haysom before? Boiling Point marks the first on-screen acting role for newcomer Haysom.

Ahmed Malek plays Musa

Ahmed Malek as Musa in Boiling Point. BBC/Ascendant Fox,Kevin Baker

Who is Musa? Musa is one of the new front-of-house staff at Point North, working at the bar closely with Billy.

Where have I seen Ahmed Malek before? Malek is perhaps best known for his role as Nizar in Netflix's The Swimmers, but has also starred in TV series like Outsider Bloodline, Bimbo and Investigation.

Steven Ogg plays Nick

Steven Ogg as Nick in Boiling Point. BBC/Ascendant Fox,Kevin Baker

Who is Nick? Nick is set to join Carly's kitchen later on in the series as a sous chef.

Where have I seen Steven Ogg before? The Canadian actor is best known for his role as Simon in The Walking Dead, but he has also appeared in Westworld, Snowpiercer, The Tick and Better Call Saul.

Cathy Tyson plays Vivian

Cathy Tyson as Vivian in Boiling Point. BBC/Boiling Point TV Limited,James Stack

Who is Vivian? Vivian is Carly's mother, providing our first snapshot into Carly's personal life.

Where have I seen Cathy Tyson before? The Golden Globe and BAFTA nominated actress has starred in Grange Hill, Emmerdale, Band of Gold and Channel 4 film Help, for which she won a BAFTA for her performance.

Boiling Point premieres on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 1st October. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Like this? You might want to try Power. Available now on Lionsgate+.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.