The series stars Niamh Algar, known for previous roles in Suspect, Censor and The Wonder, alongside the likes of Jordan Kouamé, Helen Behan and James Purefoy.

ITV's new medical thriller series Malpractice is sure to be a tense, nerve-rattling ride, as it follows A&E doctor Lucinda Edwards when she finds herself at the centre of an inquiry after the death of an opioid overdose victim on her ward.

But who else stars in the thriller series, who do they all play and where might viewers have seen them before?

Read on for everything you need to know about Malpractice on ITV1.

Malpractice cast: who stars in the ITV series?

Here are the main cast members and characters in Malpractice. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Niamh Algar as Dr Lucinda Edwards

Jordan Kouamé as Dr George Adjei

Helen Behan as Dr Norma Callahan

James Purefoy as Dr Leo Harris

Priyanka Patel as Dr Ramya Morgan

Scott Chambers as Dr Oscar Beattie

Hannah Walters as Matron Beth Relph

Lorne MacFadyen as Tom Edwards

Brian Bovell as Sir Anthony Owusu

Tristan Sturrock as Dr Mike Willett

Georgina Rich as Dr Eva Tait

Niamh Algar plays Dr Lucinda Edwards

Niamh Algar as Dr Lucinda Edwards in Malpractice World Productions for ITV

Who is Dr Lucinda Edwards? Lucinda is an intelligent, hard-working doctor, who prides herself on her ability to handle crises and go above and beyond to ensure her patients get the best care. When a patient’s death threatens to unravel her career, she must try to figure out exactly what she got herself involved in before she loses it all.

Where have I seen Niamh Algar? Algar is known for her roles in series such as Raised by Wolves, Suspect, Deceit and The Virtues, as well as films such as Calm with Horses, Censor and The Wonder.

Jordan Kouamé plays Dr George Adjei

Jordan Kouamé as Dr George Adjei in Malpractice World Productions for ITV

Who is Dr George Adjei? George is an investigator with the West Yorkshire branch of the Medical Investigation Unit who was friends with Lucinda when they were both junior doctors, but now finds himself investigating her following the death of a patient.

Where have I seen Jordan Kouamé? Malpractice is Kouamé's first on-screen credit other than a 2022 short film.

Helen Behan plays Dr Norma Callahan

Helen Behan as Dr Norma Callahan in Malpractice World Productions for ITV

Who is Dr Norma Callahan? Norma is the senior investigator for the West Yorkshire Medical Investigation Unit who is leading the investigation into Lucinda.

Where have I seen Helen Behan? Behan is known for her roles in series such as This Is England '88 and '90, The Virtues, Soulmates and Holding.

James Purefoy plays Dr Leo Harris

James Purefoy as Dr Leo Harris in Malpractice World Productions for ITV

Who is Dr Leo Harris? Leo is a senior A&E consultant and a mentor figure to Lucinda, who has been training her up to take his place running the Royal Hospital’s A&E department when he eventually leaves.

Where have I seen James Purefoy? Purefoy is known for his roles in films such as A Knight's Tale, Vanity Fair, John Carter, High Rise and Fisherman's Friends, and in the series A Discovery of Witches, Sex Education, Altered Carbon, The Following, Episodes and Rome.

Priyanka Patel plays Dr Ramya Morgan

Priyanka Patel as Dr Ramya Morgan in Malpractice World Productions for ITV

Who is Dr Ramya Morgan? Ramya is a junior doctor on her placement in A&E, in the second year of her foundation training programme. She comes from a wealthy, successful medical family, meaning some of her peers resent her for her privilege and confidence (or arrogance). Ramya is left reeling from the patient's death and has to decide on the right thing to do.

Where have I seen Priyanka Patel? Patel has previously appeared in the series Sadie J and the film Another Me.

Scott Chambers plays Dr Oscar Beattie

Scott Chambers as Dr Oscar Beattie in Malpractice World Productions for ITV

Who is Dr Oscar Beattie? Oscar is a junior doctor working in the West Yorkshire Royal Hospital's A&E who idolises Lucinda.

Where have I seen Scott Chambers? Chambers has previously appeared in films such as Malevolent and Patrick, as well as series including Porters, Innocent and Murder in Provence.

Hannah Walters plays Matron Beth Relph

Hannah Walters as Matron Beth Relph in Malpractice World Productions for ITV

Who is Matron Beth Relph? Beth is the Matron overseeing and leading the team of nurses in the West Yorkshire Royal Hospital’s A&E department. She has worked with Lucinda for a long time meaning they have a close and trusting relationship.

Where have I seen Hannah Walters? Walters is known for appearing in This Is England as well as its subsequent TV series, films such as Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge, Funny Cow and Boiling Point, and series including Time, No Offence and Whitechapel.

Lorne MacFadyen plays Tom Edwards

Lorne MacFadyen as Tom Edwards with Nimah Algar as Dr Lucinda Edwards in Malpractice World Productions for ITV

Who is Tom Edwards? Tom is Lucinda's husband.

Where have I seen Lorne MacFadyen? MacFadyen has previously appeared in series including Grantchester, Shetland, Vigil, Pistol and Six Four, and in films such as Operation Mincemeat and Outlaw/King.

Malpractice airs on ITV1 on Sunday 23rd April at 9pm, with all episodes then available on ITVX.

