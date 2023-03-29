The brand new thriller is set to land on our screens this spring on ITV and the five-parter comes from World Productions – AKA the team behind Line of Duty, Vigil , and Anne – so we just know it'll provide some on-the-edge-of-your-seat viewing.

A cast led by Deceit's Niamh Algar, directed by BAFTA-winning Philip Barantini ( Boiling Point , The Responder ) and written by former NHS doctor Grace Ofori-Attah? Malpractice has all the makings of a truly stellar medical drama.

The series follows Algar as Dr Lucinda Edwards, who's a smart doctor derailed by one nightmare shift that ends in the death of an opioid patient. While the investigation into Lucinda's actions gets underway, the investigating team of doctors are split in their thinking as to whether Lucinda's behaviour and decisions ultimately led to the patient's death.

In the background of the drama is also Lucinda's marriage to husband Tom that may not be as smooth-sailing as it once was, but the real question is, is Lucinda hiding something?

Read on for everything you need to know about ITV's Malpractice.

The five-part thriller is coming to ITV1 and ITVX this spring, so very soon.

Malpractice cast

The cast of Malpractice is led by Niamh Algar, who many will recognise from her leading role in Channel 4's Deceit, The Virtues and Suspect. She stars as Dr Lucinda Edwards, the hardened doctor that is about to embark on the worst shift of her career and the resulting consequences of it.

Starring as her husband Tom is Lorne MacFadyen (Vigil, Pistol), while the doctors leading the inquiry into Edwards's actions are Dr Norma Callahan and Dr George Adjei, played by Helen Behan (Holding, The Virtues) and Jordan Kouamé (Megalomania) respectively.

Joining the cast as opioid overdose victim Edith Owusu's father, Sir Anthony Owusu, is Brian Bovell (Crime, Strike) and Edwards's medical supervisor, Dr Leo Harris, is played by James Purefoy (A Discovery of Witches, Sex Education). The series also stars Hannah Walters (Boiling Point, Time) as Matron Beth Relph, plus more.

The full cast list for Malpractice is as follows:

What is Malpractice about?

The medical drama is set to be the kind of cat and mouse thriller that will keep you suspicious of everyone throughout watching, we're sure, and is the story of a damaged doctor caught up in a larger dangerous conspiracy.

As per the official synopsis for the series: "Dr Lucinda Edwards is a smart, battle-hardened doctor, but we meet her on a nightmare shift that ends in the death of an opioid overdose victim, Edith Owusu. Despite the support of her medical supervisor, Dr Leo Harris, Edith’s grieving father Sir Anthony Owusu, demands an investigation into Lucinda’s actions on the fateful night.

"Leading the inquiry are Dr Norma Callahan, and Lucinda’s former colleague, Dr George Adjei. While George feels this was an unavoidable tragedy, Norma is suspicious of Lucinda’s behaviour and decisions in the lead up to Edith’s death."

It adds: "As the pressure of the investigation intensifies, Lucinda’s relationship with husband Tom starts to fracture, and her confident professional exterior begins to crack. Is Lucinda hiding something?"

Is there a trailer for Malpractice?

Not quite! But the short trailer that teases it'll be "coming soon" sees a rather ominous bottle of tablets getting crushed by a steel weight. Perhaps the imagery could foreshadow something similar unfolding in the series? We'll just have to wait and see but watch it below.

