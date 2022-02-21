Could there be spin-offs featuring the various vampires, witches and daemons from author Deborah Harkness’ original novels? Or maybe full sequels based on the later books Harkness wrote after the main Matthew/Diana trilogy?

With the last season of fantasy romance A Discovery of Witches finally concluding on Sky Max, there has been plenty of speculation about the franchise’s future.

For now, we don’t know – but in a virtual fan event producer Lachlan MacKinnon hinted that plans are in motion for some kind of follow-up, telling fans to “wait and see” what was coming next.

“First and foremost, we were making the trilogy of A Discovery of Witches,” MacKinnon told a fan when asked if there could be any future sequels or spin-offs.

“But as you probably know, this is not the end of Deb’s writing... tackling familiar and new characters and different time frames. So you’re gonna have to watch this space.”

He joked: “If I tell you any more, Diana might have to cast the Witchwind!”

A Discovery of Witches was based on the first three All Soul’s books by Harkness, which were written as a trilogy – however, she later wrote a follow-up (called Time’s Convert) set both before and after the main events of the earlier books and following supporting character Marcus (Edward Bluemel in the TV series).

Harkness has also revealed she has more books planned focusing on various characters familiar to fans of the TV series (including Steven Cree’s vampire Gallowglass), so it’s possible that follow-up shows could be based on that upcoming source material.

Or of course, McKinnon could be hinting at something else entirely. Either way, it looks like the first official sign of news for fans that the world of A Discovery of Witches isn’t going anywhere – even if it might be a little different the next time they see it.

A Discovery of Witches is available on Sky Max and is streaming on NOW

