New medical thriller series Malpractice is now available in full on ITVX, with some viewers already making their way through all five episodes leading to the show's shocking conclusion.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for all five episodes of Malpractice season 1.

The series comes from the production company behind Line of Duty and stars Niamh Algar as a doctor who suffers a nightmare shift, and then finds herself under an enquiry for her actions that night. But can she be trusted?

As viewers find out the truth and make their way through the tense series, will Algar be back as Dr Lucinda Edwards in a second season of the thriller?

Read on for everything you need to know about Malpractice season 2.

Will there be a second season of Malpractice?

The cast of Malpractice. World Productions for ITV

At this point, it's difficult to say whether there will be a second season of Malpractice. Nothing has been confirmed by ITV yet, and the show certainly could return, with the fate of Lucinda's career left up in the air and the upper echelons of the drug organisation still seemingly out there.

However, it could also well be a one-and-done story. The vast majority of plot threads have been tied up by the end of the season, and it seems unlikely that the central premise, with Lucinda under investigation and us questioning her motives, could be re-opened/recreated.

For now, we will just have to wait and see, but we will keep this page updated as soon as any news regarding a second season of Malpractice is announced.

When would Malpractice season 2 be released?

Priyanka Patel as Dr Ramya Morgan in Malpractice. World Productions for ITV

As we have yet to hear definitively either way about the future of Malpractice, it's difficult to say at this point when a second season would arrive on ITV1 and ITVX.

We'd imagine that the earliest we could possibly get new episodes would be a year from now, in spring 2024, but it's very possible that if the show is renewed it could still take longer to turn around a season 2.

We will keep this page updated if and when a more concrete timeline emerges.

Malpractice cast - who would be back for season 2?

Jordan Kouamé as Dr George Brewin and Helen Behan as Dr Norma Callahan in Malpractice. World Productions for ITV

If Malpractice were to return, we would certainly expect to see Niamh Algar back as Dr Lucinda Edwards, while co-stars such as Jordan Kouamé, Helen Behan, Priyanka Patel and Scott Chambers could all also be back.

However, there are a number of stars whose returns are less likely in season 2. James Purefoy's Dr Leo Harris and Georgina Rich's Dr Eva Tait were both arrested at the end of season 1, meaning they're unlikely to be back.

More like this

Meanwhile, Ash Tandon's Dr Jubair Singh was stabbed and seemingly killed and Douglas Hansell's Dr Rob Thornbury died of his injuries, meaning both seem unlikely to return.

Here's a full list of Malpractice cast who could well return in a season 2:

Niamh Algar as Dr Lucinda Edwards

Jordan Kouamé as Dr George Adjei

Helen Behan as Dr Norma Callahan

Priyanka Patel as Dr Ramya Morgan

Scott Chambers as Dr Oscar Beattie

Hannah Walters as Matron Beth Relph

Lorne MacFadyen as Tom Edwards

Tristan Sturrock as Dr Mike Willett

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there a trailer for Malpractice season 2?

There isn't a trailer available for Malpractice season 2 just yet, but we will keep this page updated if and when any new footage is released. In the meantime, you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 right here, now.

Malpractice is available in full on ITVX now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.