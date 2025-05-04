Malpractice season 2 cast
The ITV drama is back with an almost entirely new cast.
ITV medical thriller Malpractice first burst on to screens in 2023, starring Niamh Algar and following an A&E doctor under investigation.
Now, with the series taking on an anthology format, season 2 arrives with a new cast, with investigators George and Norma, played by Jordan Kouamé and Helen Behan, being the only returning characters.
This new run stars Tom Hughes, Selin Hizli and Zoë Telford, and follows a psychiatric registrar, who finds himself under investigation after a decision he made seemingly leads to devastating consequences.
But is he a doctor with a God complex, or a victim of the institution?
We'll find out across the season, which also stars the likes of Ace Bhatti and Hannah McClean. But who else is in the cast and who do they all play?
Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Malpractice season 2.
Who's in the cast of Malpractice season 2? Full list of characters in the new run of the medical anthology
The main cast for Malpractice season 2 is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.
- Tom Hughes as Dr James Ford
- Selin Hizli as Dr Sophia Hernandez
- Zoë Telford as Dr Kate McAllister
- Jordan Kouamé as Dr George Adjei
- Helen Behan as Dr Norma Callahan
- Hannah McClean as Rosie
- Seraphina Beh as Toni Campbell-Brown
- Rick Warden as Eric Sawers
- Ace Bhatti as Dr Arun Mansoor
- Jessica Layde as Bernadette
- Tobi Bakare as Kwame
Tom Hughes plays Dr James Ford
Who is Dr James Ford? James is a psychiatric registrar just over halfway through his placement at Queen Mother’s University Hospital in North Yorkshire. His personal life is a mess and his colleagues find him arrogant, but he appears committed to his vulnerable patients.
Where have I seen Tom Hughes before? Hughes has previously had roles in series including Silk, Dancing on the Edge, Derek, Victoria, A Discovery of Witches, The English, Franklin and Those About to Die, as well as films such as Cemetery Junction, About Time, Red Joan and Infinite.
Selin Hizli plays Dr Sophia Hernandez
Who is Dr Sophia Hernandez? Sophia is an obstetrics registrar at Queen Mother’s University Hospital and a single mother.
Where have I seen Selin Hizli before? Hizli is best known as the co-creator and star of Am I Being Unreasonable?, while she has also appeared in Grantchester, Mum, Deadwater Fell, Luther, Six Four, Things You Should Have Done and other series.
Zoë Telford plays Dr Kate McAllister
Who is Dr Kate McAllister? Kate is a consultant psychiatrist at Queen Mother’s University Hospital.
Where have I seen Zoë Telford before? Telford is known for her roles in series including Teachers, The Palace, The Thick of It, Sherlock, Unforgotten, The Lazarus Project, Red Eye, Showtrial and Silent Witness.
Jordan Kouamé plays Dr George Adjei
Who is Dr George Adjei? George is an investigator with the Medical Investigation Unit who we met in Malpractice season 1. He is now in a new relationship.
Where have I seen Jordan Kouamé before? Kouamé has also had roles in the film Scoop and the series Wolf Hall and Dope Girls.
Helen Behan plays Dr Norma Callahan
Who is Dr Norma Callahan? Norma is an investigator with the Medical Investigation Unit who we met in Malpractice season 1.
Where have I seen Helen Behan before? Behan is known for her roles in series such as This Is England '88 and '90, The Virtues, Soulmates, Holding and Say Nothing.
Hannah McClean plays Rosie
Who is Rosie? Rosie is an anxious new mother who visits Queen Mother’s University Hospital regarding her concerns.
Where have I seen Hannah McClean before? McClean is best known for her role in Blue Lights, while she has also previously appeared in series such as Josh and Sick Note.
Seraphina Beh plays Toni Campbell-Brown
Who is Toni Campbell-Brown? Toni is a pregnant woman who goes to Queen Mother’s University Hospital.
Where have I seen Seraphina Beh before? Beh has previously had roles in series including EastEnders, Quiz, Top Boy, The Wheel of Time and Crongton, as well as the film Polite Society.
Rick Warden plays Eric Sawers
Who is Eric Sawers? Eric is a senior figure at at Queen Mother’s University Hospital.
Where have I seen Rick Warden before? Warden has previously had roles in series including Band of Brothers, Hustle, Rome, Indian Summers, Casualty, Trigger Point, A Spy Among Friends, Happy Valley, The Sixth Commandment, Red Eye and The Jetty.
Ace Bhatti plays Dr Arun Mansoor
Who is Dr Arun Mansoor? Arun is an obstetrics consultant at Queen Mother’s University Hospital.
Where have I seen Ace Bhatti before? Bhatti is known for his roles in series including Cardiac Arrest, Grease Monkeys, Coronation Street, The Sarah Jane Adventures, EastEnders, Silent Witness, Shetland, Line of Duty, Baptiste, Sherwood, Alex Rider and Protection, as well as films such as Bend It Like Beckham and Bohemian Rhapsody.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jessica Layde plays Bernadette
Who is Bernadette? Bernadette is a junior psychiatric doctor and a member of James's team.
Where have I seen Jessica Layde before? Layde has previously had roles in Endeavour and The Undeclared War.
Tobi Bakare plays Kwame
Who is Kwame? Kwame works in the psychiatric ward with James and Bernadette.
Where have I seen Tobi Bakare before? Bakare is best known for playing JP in Death in Paradise, while he has also appeared in series such as Silent Witness, One Child and Outlander, and films including Kingsman: The Secret Service.
Malpractice returns 9pm Sunday 4th May on ITV1 and ITVX, with season 1 available to stream now on ITVX.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.