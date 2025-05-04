This new run stars Tom Hughes, Selin Hizli and Zoë Telford, and follows a psychiatric registrar, who finds himself under investigation after a decision he made seemingly leads to devastating consequences.

But is he a doctor with a God complex, or a victim of the institution?

We'll find out across the season, which also stars the likes of Ace Bhatti and Hannah McClean. But who else is in the cast and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Malpractice season 2.

Who's in the cast of Malpractice season 2? Full list of characters in the new run of the medical anthology

The main cast for Malpractice season 2 is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Tom Hughes as Dr James Ford

Selin Hizli as Dr Sophia Hernandez

Zoë Telford as Dr Kate McAllister

Jordan Kouamé as Dr George Adjei

Helen Behan as Dr Norma Callahan

Hannah McClean as Rosie

Seraphina Beh as Toni Campbell-Brown

Rick Warden as Eric Sawers

Ace Bhatti as Dr Arun Mansoor

Jessica Layde as Bernadette

Tobi Bakare as Kwame

Tom Hughes plays Dr James Ford

Tom Hughes as Dr James Ford in Malpractice. ITV

Who is Dr James Ford? James is a psychiatric registrar just over halfway through his placement at Queen Mother’s University Hospital in North Yorkshire. His personal life is a mess and his colleagues find him arrogant, but he appears committed to his vulnerable patients.

Where have I seen Tom Hughes before? Hughes has previously had roles in series including Silk, Dancing on the Edge, Derek, Victoria, A Discovery of Witches, The English, Franklin and Those About to Die, as well as films such as Cemetery Junction, About Time, Red Joan and Infinite.

Selin Hizli plays Dr Sophia Hernandez

Selin Hizli as Dr Sophia Hernandez. ITV

Who is Dr Sophia Hernandez? Sophia is an obstetrics registrar at Queen Mother’s University Hospital and a single mother.

Where have I seen Selin Hizli before? Hizli is best known as the co-creator and star of Am I Being Unreasonable?, while she has also appeared in Grantchester, Mum, Deadwater Fell, Luther, Six Four, Things You Should Have Done and other series.

Zoë Telford plays Dr Kate McAllister

Zoë Telford as Dr Kate McAllister in Malpractice. ITV

Who is Dr Kate McAllister? Kate is a consultant psychiatrist at Queen Mother’s University Hospital.

Where have I seen Zoë Telford before? Telford is known for her roles in series including Teachers, The Palace, The Thick of It, Sherlock, Unforgotten, The Lazarus Project, Red Eye, Showtrial and Silent Witness.

Jordan Kouamé plays Dr George Adjei

Jordan Kouamé as Dr George Adjei in Malpractice. World Productions for ITV

Who is Dr George Adjei? George is an investigator with the Medical Investigation Unit who we met in Malpractice season 1. He is now in a new relationship.

Where have I seen Jordan Kouamé before? Kouamé has also had roles in the film Scoop and the series Wolf Hall and Dope Girls.

Helen Behan plays Dr Norma Callahan

Helen Behan as Dr Norma Callahan in Malpractice. World Productions for ITV

Who is Dr Norma Callahan? Norma is an investigator with the Medical Investigation Unit who we met in Malpractice season 1.

Where have I seen Helen Behan before? Behan is known for her roles in series such as This Is England '88 and '90, The Virtues, Soulmates, Holding and Say Nothing.

Hannah McClean plays Rosie

Hannah McClean as Rosie in Malpractice. World Productions for ITV

Who is Rosie? Rosie is an anxious new mother who visits Queen Mother’s University Hospital regarding her concerns.

Where have I seen Hannah McClean before? McClean is best known for her role in Blue Lights, while she has also previously appeared in series such as Josh and Sick Note.

Seraphina Beh plays Toni Campbell-Brown

Seraphina Beh. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Who is Toni Campbell-Brown? Toni is a pregnant woman who goes to Queen Mother’s University Hospital.

Where have I seen Seraphina Beh before? Beh has previously had roles in series including EastEnders, Quiz, Top Boy, The Wheel of Time and Crongton, as well as the film Polite Society.

Rick Warden plays Eric Sawers

Rick Warden. Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Who is Eric Sawers? Eric is a senior figure at at Queen Mother’s University Hospital.

Where have I seen Rick Warden before? Warden has previously had roles in series including Band of Brothers, Hustle, Rome, Indian Summers, Casualty, Trigger Point, A Spy Among Friends, Happy Valley, The Sixth Commandment, Red Eye and The Jetty.

Ace Bhatti plays Dr Arun Mansoor

Ace Bhatti as Dr Arun Mansoor in Malpractice. World Productions for ITV

Who is Dr Arun Mansoor? Arun is an obstetrics consultant at Queen Mother’s University Hospital.

Where have I seen Ace Bhatti before? Bhatti is known for his roles in series including Cardiac Arrest, Grease Monkeys, Coronation Street, The Sarah Jane Adventures, EastEnders, Silent Witness, Shetland, Line of Duty, Baptiste, Sherwood, Alex Rider and Protection, as well as films such as Bend It Like Beckham and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Jessica Layde plays Bernadette

Jessica Layde as Bernadette in Malpractice. World Productions for ITV

Who is Bernadette? Bernadette is a junior psychiatric doctor and a member of James's team.

Where have I seen Jessica Layde before? Layde has previously had roles in Endeavour and The Undeclared War.

Tobi Bakare plays Kwame

Tobi Bakare as Kwame in Malpractice. World Productions for ITV

Who is Kwame? Kwame works in the psychiatric ward with James and Bernadette.

Where have I seen Tobi Bakare before? Bakare is best known for playing JP in Death in Paradise, while he has also appeared in series such as Silent Witness, One Child and Outlander, and films including Kingsman: The Secret Service.

Malpractice returns 9pm Sunday 4th May on ITV1 and ITVX, with season 1 available to stream now on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.