Best known for his roles in Endeavour, Vigil and Until I Kill You, Evans will portray John Hughes and ITV have shared some gritty details about what viewers can expect from the series.

Evans's character joined the MI5 "during the war on terror and was at the forefront of averting the biggest terrorist plots on UK soil", but now, he is in his mid 40s, married with two children and is struggling to adapt to the new MI5.

The synopsis continues: "On a hunch, John meets Ehsan, a British Iranian man with links to the Manchester gangland who claims he has intelligence about a plot on UK soil. Before he can share intel, Ehsan is executed by a lone gunman, and John impulsively kills the assassin in retaliation.

"This triggers a chain of events which puts John in direct collision with his superiors who are furious that he appears to have got involved in a Manchester gang turf war. John thinks there's more to it than that and starts digging into Ehsan's past. He knows he'll have to redeem himself if he's to save his career and reputation, all the while struggling with his own mental health after having killed a man."

As the series continues, John's efforts to save his career and marriage are tested by Mehreen, an intelligence operative who is brought in to take over John's duties on the Iran desk.

The synopsis adds: "Their connection is electric, and John must wrestle with temptations his younger self would readily have surrendered to.

"Struggling with his own demons, his love for his family and his complicated loyalty to the institution he's been part of for over 20 years, John sets out to find the truth of the explosive security threat to the UK before it's too late."

Set in London and Manchester, Betrayal will begin filming in early 2025.

"I'm delighted to be returning to ITV with this exceptionally well written and timely project," said Evans.

"It's a great privilege to reunite with David Eldridge and bring to life his insightful take on the world of espionage. And it is of course a joy to be collaborating once again with the first-rate team at Mammoth Screen. I look forward to sharing it with ITV audiences soon."

Writer David Eldridge commented: "I'm thrilled be working with ITV and Mammoth Screen on Betrayal, an espionage drama rooted as much in the trials and betrayals of family life as in the bloody, dangerous business of spying.

"It's also a pleasure to be collaborating again with Shaun Evans for whom I have created the show’s leading role – out of favour intelligence officer John Hughes."

Betrayal will be available to watch on ITV and ITVX.

