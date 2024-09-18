Speaking about those final episode twists to come, Outhwaite said: "Yeah, I was caught off guard. I didn't really know what was going to happen.

"I really did think it was a relationship drama and it wasn't so much of a thriller. And I suppose as we started reading through episodes, you realise that actually, oh my gosh, this goes quite dark.

"And it is a thriller, but it's also a relationship drama. And it's comical. And it's thrilling. And it's dark.

"So all of these elements were really... I found them quite surprising, really. I thought it was going to be more Bad Sisters and less of a thriller.

"But what I loved is that, actually, you're following the storyline of what's going on with Christine's character, Annabelle. So you're following that, but along the road to find out what happened to Annabelle, lots of other stuff comes out."

Angela Griffin as Natasha, Tamzin Outhwaite as Sylvie and Jo Joyner as Beth in The Wives. Channel 5

Similarly, Griffin said: "Yeah, but I've got to say there's one big revelation that comes out very much towards episodes 5 and 6 that I didn't see coming at all.

"So obviously, when you first pitch the idea, when you first get the scripts, there's bits of it where you get told it straight away.

"And I was like, all right, OK, so that's where we're going. So that's where we end up. So I understand that.

"And then as we got episodes 4, 5 and 6, I was like, oh, my God. Oh, my God. I didn't know that that was part of the plan, which is quite good because, for my character, she doesn't know either."

"You can't play it," Outhwaite added.

Griffin admitted: "Yeah, I wasn't foreshadowing it by any means in those first couple of episodes. But it's six hours, six hours of TV, you've got to have lots of twists and turns if you're going to keep people gripped, if you're going to keep the actors gripped as well.

"And I do think, I really think that it succeeds in providing those twists and turns to keep everyone engaged to the final episode."

So, it seems as though there's plenty to look forward to as those twists and turns get even more complex next week.

Joyner had already previously teased that episode 3 was a big turning point for the series, saying: "Then, in episode 3, there’s a pivotal event for the three women where a discovery is a bit too close to home.

"At that point, Beth’s so scared by what they learn [that] she opts to shut down their investigation.

"Beth then enters full Beth mode – there’s definitely a touch of Monica from Friends in her. She’s comfortable and happy when she's organising and planning events, so she plans a birthday party for Sylvie to distract her attention and energy from what she might be about to uncover."

The new six-part series comes from creator and writer Helen Black (Time), and follows the Morgan family as they return to Malta for another family holiday, one year on from the disappearance of their fourth sister-in-law, Annabelle.

The Wives continues on Monday 23rd September at 9pm on Channel 5.

