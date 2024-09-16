"At the beginning, she's definitely on her own with the belief there's more to Annabelle's disappearance," Joyner explained. "Then, in episode 3, there’s a pivotal event for the three women where a discovery is a bit too close to home. At that point Beth’s so scared by what they learn she opts to shut down their investigation.

"Beth then enters full Beth mode – there’s definitely a touch of Monica from Friends in her. She’s comfortable and happy when she's organising and planning events, so she plans a birthday party for Sylvie to distract her attention and energy from what she might be about to uncover."

Angela Griffin as Natasha, Tamzin Outhwaite as Sylvie and Jo Joyner as Beth in The Wives. Channel 5

Joyner continued: "At that point Natasha and Sylvie pick up the baton and run with it, both of them realising Beth might have been onto something. Eventually the three do work together to learn about what happened."

The series comes from creator and writer Helen Black (Time), who cited Daphne du Maurier's 1938 novel Rebecca as an inspiration for the show.

"The previous wife is spoken about with such deference and is held up as an angel, yet funnily enough the husband quickly finds a new partner, which arouses suspicions," said Black.

"A dynamic I find interesting is that age in life when some friends are divorced or widowed and a new partner enters that circle."

The series follows Beth and the rest of the Morgan family as they return to Malta, where they all have holiday apartments, one year on from Anabelle's disappearance on the island.

The Wives starts Monday 16th September at 9pm on Channel 5.

