Speaking about the inspiration behind the series, creator and writer Helen Black (Time) cited Daphne du Maurier's 1938 novel Rebecca, which went on to be adapted by Alfred Hitchcock and much later by Ben Wheatley for Netflix.

"The previous wife is spoken about with such deference and is held up as an angel, yet funnily enough the husband quickly finds a new partner, which arouses suspicions," said Black.

"A dynamic I find interesting is that age in life when some friends are divorced or widowed and a new partner enters that circle."

Black went on to praise Katie Clarkson-Hill's performance as new partner Jade, who replaces Annabelle.

"‌I love Jade in The Wives because she enters that group so unapologetically and regards them as bonkers," she said.

"She is so unimpressed by them and Katie is fantastic at playing unimpressed. Jade sees the family for what they are."

Tamzin Outhwaite as Sylvie Morgan, Jo Joyner as Beth Morgan and Angela Girffin as Natasha Morgan in The Wives Channel 5

Across the series, "the women work together and against each other to unravel the mystery and bring the culprit to justice" as "lies come to light and evidence builds", reads the official synopsis.

"But with corrupt officials, drug cartels and career criminals closer to home than ever expected, have they bitten off more than they can chew?"

Alongside Griffin, Outhwaite and Joyner, the cast includes Jamie Bamber (Beyond Paradise), Ben Willbond (Ghosts), and Jonathan Forbes (Catastrophe).

The Wives begins on Channel 5 and My5 on Monday 16th September at 9pm.

