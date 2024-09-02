One year later, her widowed husband, Charlie (Jamie Bamber), appears to be getting on just fine, with a new girlfriend who his family are troubled to discover resembles a younger "double" of his first wife.

It's fair to say that Jade (Katie Clarkson-Hill) doesn't enamour herself to the Morgan family, with the trailer (see above) showing an awkward moment when she makes an unappreciated remark to Beth about "women your age".

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Things go from bad to worse on the anniversary of Annabelle's death, when Jade's choice of clothing stirs up more tension.

More like this

All these developments cause questions to fly about the tragic incident, with "The Wives" of the title beginning to suspect that perhaps it wasn't an accident after all.

The synopsis teases: "With lies coming to light and evidence building, the women work together and against each other to unravel the mystery and bring the culprit to justice.

"But with corrupt officials, drug cartels and career criminals closer to home than ever expected, have they bitten off more than they can chew?"

The Wives. Channel 5

The Wives cast also boasts Ben Willbond (Ghosts) as Beth’s husband Frankie Morgan, Jonathan Forbes (Catastrophe) as Natasha’s husband Sean Morgan, Louis Boyer (Shadow and Bone) as local businessman Luca Vella and Ajay Chhabra (Phoenix Rise) as consulate official Vinay Taneja.

The series comes from the mind of Helen Black, who previously worked on prison drama Time, with co-star Griffin describing it as "full of warmth, female friendship, humour, with a huge whodunnit in the middle".

The Wives is coming soon to Channel 5 and My5.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.