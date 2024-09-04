The death of their other sister-in-law, Annabelle (Christine Bottomley), while they had been holidaying in Malta had initially been labelled an accident, but when her widowed husband Charlie (Jamie Bamber) begins dating another women who resembles a younger double of her one year on, the family grows suspicious.

The synopsis teases: "With lies coming to light and evidence building, the women work together and against each other to unravel the mystery and bring the culprit to justice.

"But with corrupt officials, drug cartels and career criminals closer to home than ever expected, have they bitten off more than they can chew?"

A trailer for the series was released earlier this week, which showed Charlie's new girlfriend Jade (Katie Clarkson-Hill) appearing to get off on the wrong foot with the Morgans, teasing plenty of drama to come as the women begin to investigate.

The cast for the drama also includes Ben Willbond (Ghosts) as Beth’s husband Frankie, Jonathan Forbes (Catastrophe) as Natasha’s husband Sean, Louis Boyer (Shadow and Bone) as local businessman Luca Vella and Ajay Chhabra (Phoenix Rise) as consulate official Vinay Taneja.

The series comes from the mind of Helen Black, who previously worked on prison drama Time, with co-star Griffin describing it as "full of warmth, female friendship, humour, with a huge whodunnit in the middle".

The Wives begins on Channel 5 and My5 on Monday 16th September at 9pm.

The Wives begins on Channel 5 and My5 on Monday 16th September at 9pm.